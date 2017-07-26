Google Pixel 2, Pixel XL 2 Renders Leak With 3.5mm Audio Jack Absent

Google released Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones last year, and now iterative updates are in the offing. Now, renders of the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel XL 2 have surfaced online revealing design details. The smartphones sport thinner bezels, and there’s no sight of the 3.5mm audio jack as well.

These renders are courtesy OnLeaks in partnership of MySmartPrice. These Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 smartphone images sport a Black colour metallic body with an unsightly camera bump that was absent in the predecessor. The fingerprint scanner sits at the back, and the Google logo is also seen on the rear end of the smartphone.

The bezels in the front have dramatically reduced with almost negligible borders on all sides. There is a little top and bottom chin seen on the renders, but much less than the predecessor. The USB Type-C port is seen at the bottom, but there’s no sight of the 3.5mm audio jack, presumably ditched to make room for the rumoured stereo speakers. The power and volume keys are situated on the right edge of the device, and the SIM-tray slot is seen on the left edge.

Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 are rumoured to feature a 4.95-inch full-HD and 5.99-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) displays that will be manufactured by LG. The smartphones will sport 4GB RAM, and 64GB and 128GB of internal storage options. So far, they have also been tipped to sport an ‘Always On’ display mode, and a "squeezable" frame similar to the HTC U11. A recent report also suggests that the upcoming Pixel smartphones will be the first to sport Qualcomm's Snapdragon 836 SoCs.