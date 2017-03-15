Google has already confirmed the arrival of the next-gen Pixel smartphones this year, and now a fresh leak sheds light on their possible codenames of these smartphones inside Google. Apparently, the two devices are called 'Muskie' and 'Walleye' internally among employees.

Android Police reports that the base variant will be called Walleye, while Muskie is the name of the larger variant of the two. The report also states that the Walleye smartphone was spotted on Android Open Source Project gerrit as well, confirming that it will run on Android.

For those unaware, the codenames are of North American freshwater fishes, with muskies being larger than the walleyes. Apart from this, there is little else that has been revealed about the devices yet. The Walleye and Muskie are expected to launch in October this year, presuming that the time frame for last year is maintained. Google's newly appointed hardware lead Rick Osterloh also claimed that the upcoming devices will be positioned in the premium segment. Some reports even claim that the Pixel 2 will be more expensive than original Pixel smartphones.

Reiterating previous leaks, the Pixel 2 is tipped to come with an improved camera and processor, and be water resistant as well. Last year's Pixel devices got decent reviews, but there have been numerous glitches that have been reported by early adopters, and new bugs keep cropping up even now.

The latest issue is related to the microphone, rendering it useless with no audio input at all. Some users also claim audio input failure, with it only working through the camera app while recording video. Google is aware about the issue, and has recommended replacement under warranty as a viable and immediate solution.