Google Pixel 2 Live Photos Leak, Show Off Stereo Speakers and Wide Bezels

Google's Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 smartphones are slated to release this fall, and ahead of the launch event, leaks have been flowing aplenty, with the most recent detailing the removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack, the presence of bezels in the smaller variant, as well as the different manufacturers of both devices. Fresh tips today come in the form of live photos showing the front and back of the Google Pixel 2. The smartphone appears to be a bit wider, with sufficient bezels, and two stereo speakers in the front.

GSMArena has gotten hold of two photos showing the Google Pixel 2 smartphone from the front and back. The smartphone's overall shape seems to have changed, with the rounded corners retained, but the overall frame being a bit wider and rectangular than the current generation Google Pixel. There is a wide bezel on all sides, disappointing us a little bit, and stereo speaker cut-outs are seen on the top and bottom edge as well. This hints at better audio output, as the current generation only has a single cut-out at the top.

At the back, there is a single camera setup, reiterating previous rumours, and the fingerprint sensor sits at the back as well, in the centre. These images show a Black colour variant, however a Silver render has also been spotted in the past. The Google Pixel 2 is expected to ditch the 3.5mm audio jack, come with a support for USB Type-C, and the camera is expected to bump out a little bit at the rear.

Another recent leak hints that the Pixel 2 will be made by HTC, and sport the 'squeezable' frame and EdgeSense seen in the HTC U11, apart from the stereo BoomSound speakers the company is known for. It will also not feature a bezel-less display. On the other hand, the Pixel XL 2 is said to be manufactured by LG, and sport a FullVision style display seen on the LG G6.

Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 are rumoured to feature a 4.95-inch full-HD and 5.99-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) displays that will be manufactured by LG. The smartphones will sport 4GB RAM, apart from 64GB and 128GB of internal storage options. So far, they have also been tipped to sport an 'Always On' display mode. recent report also suggests that the upcoming Pixel smartphones will be the first to sport Qualcomm's Snapdragon 836 SoCs.