Google, NIELIT Aim to Train 1 Lakh Android Developers in India

 
24 March 2017
Highlights

  • Google to roll out courses to train 1 lakh students to build Android apps
  • This will be done in collaboration with NIELIT
  • The courses are said to cost students less than Rs. 5,000 per head

The government-run IT institute NIELIT, in collaboration with Internet giant Google, will roll out courses to train 1 lakh students for Android application development for less than Rs. 5,000 per head.

"We will provide free of cost all course material for Android app development to NIELIT, which will then train hundred thousand students," Google South East Asia and India Vice-President Rajan Anandan said in New Delhi while launching a series of IT initiatives with the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

Google India will equip the National Institute trainers with training modules and content. They in turn will do the outreach by leveraging the 10,000 NIELIT (National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology) centres across the country. Additionally, Google India will provide mobile training labs to reach artisan clusters across India.

"The Ministry of Electronics and IT intends to give impetus to the Prime Minister's recent call for a 'New India'. Collaboration with Google will be hugely beneficial in harnessing capabilities of technology for the India growth story," MeitY Secretary Aruna Sundarajan said.

Google, MeitY Launch Initiatives to Promote Digital Awareness and Best Practices

"We will soon send master trainers for training under Google for app development course. NIELIT should be able to roll out this course, maybe with a token amount of less than Rs. 5,000 per student. We are looking at making Indian youth more employable, fees are not a primary concern," NIELIT DG Ashwini Kumar Sharma said.

Google and NIELIT will also run digital marketing training programme to train over 100,000 artisans per year across India to help them come online and tap into newer markets through improved visibility on Internet.

India Has Greatest Interest in Mobile Development Courses, Says Google

"Google will provide free of cost support for digital marketing course. NIELIT should be in position to start course for artisans by the end of May. We may charge a token amount for sustainability of the training for less than Rs. 1,500-2,000 per head," Sharma said.

Google India and MeitY will undertake programme to enhance the government's online presence, especially on mobile platforms, to enable citizen engagement and training and capacity building programmes on digital tools.

Google, MeitY and the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) will soon launch 'Digital Payments Security Alliance' with focus to create awareness on safe and secure practices and capacity building in digital payments.

