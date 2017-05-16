Google I/O 2017 Keynote: How to Watch It and What to Expect

Google's annual developer conference, I/O 2017, is all set to kick off from Wednesday where the company is expected to make some major announcements. Much like last year, Google will be hosting its annual conference at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View from Wednesday to Friday. The annual developer event is likely to have announcements on upcoming projects for Android, Web, and iOS developers. Google I/O 2017 keynote will start at 10am PDT (10:30pm IST), and will likely see CEO Sundar Pichai kicking off the proceedings.

If you don't want to miss what Google has up its sleeves, you can watch the live stream of the keynote at the official I/O website. Users who prefer mobiles over desktops can watch via the Google I/O 2017 official app which is now available for Android and iOS users.

One of the biggest announcements during the I/O conference is expected to be around Android's eighth major iteration, Android O. The company released the Android O developer preview back in March, just like last year with Android N. We can expect to see more features being revealed with a rough timeline of the Android O release. We, however, don't expect Google to announce the final build before the next Pixel hardware launch. Google can also announce the official name of Android O at the event.

So far, we know that Android O brings with it background limits, notification channels, standard autofill APIs, picture-in-picture video, adaptive icons, as well as support for multi-display.

Google's dedicated website for I/O 2017 says that the company will be focusing on four major themes including Building on Mobile, Beyond Mobile, Grow and Earn, and Platforms. The three-day event includes sessions (which will be live streamed) for Codelabs across Android, the Google Assistant, Machine Learning, Mobile Web, VR, and more. "After the keynotes end, there will be eight different livestream channels, broadcasting all of the sessions in real-time from Shoreline. All sessions recordings will be available to watch on YouTube after I/O," Google notes on its official website.

The company is also expected to announce updates about its machine learning which has slowly being added to several Google suite of apps including Allo and Google+ among other products.

Apart from Android, Google is widely expected to reveal its new operating system for smartphones - Fuchsia. Though, it is highly unlikely that Google will give a glimpse of final products running the OS at the event.

Google could use its annual developer conference to give an update about Android apps for Chrome OS.

The company is expected to announce an update to its Daydream VR platform apart from some announcements about the Hangouts and Duo apps. We can expect some updates from Google around Android Wear, Android Instant Apps, Android TV, Chromecast, and Android Auto during the three-day conference.