Google I/O 2017: Android Now Runs on 2 Billion Monthly Active Devices

 
18 May 2017
Google's Android operating system has reached a milestone by powering 2 billion monthly active devices around the world, the company said.

Google's vice president of engineering Dave Burke that Android has "the largest reach of any computing platform of its kind", Xinhua reported on Thursday.

Based on the Linux kernel and designed primarily for touchscreen mobile devices, Android was first unveiled in 2007. It is now the operating system, namely the software platform that manages hardware and software, including applications, or apps, for more than 80 percent of the world's smartphones.

With its latest version released in August 2016, Android has been claimed by Google officials to be "across all screens:" watches, cars, television sets, Internet of Things (IoTs) and chromebooks, a class of low-cost laptop computers comprising nearly 60 percent of laptops sold to K-12 schools in the US.

Promising to make Android "even more useful," Burke announced a beta release of the operation system's newest version, Android O. Its formal release is scheduled for "later this year."

Google also said its voice-powered digital assistant, known as Google Assistant, is available on Apple's iPhones starting immediately, in addition to its availability on more than 100 million devices.

Tags: Google, Android O, Android O Beta, Apps, Internet, Mobiles, Tablets, Home Entertainment, Wearables
