Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Google Increases Reward Amounts for Researchers Reporting Critical Bugs

 
07 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google Increases Reward Amounts for Researchers Reporting Critical Bugs

Highlights

  • The reward for remote code execution increased to $31,337
  • 'Unrestricted file system' reward has increased to $13,337
  • 40 percent more bug reports received from Indian researchers in 2016

Internet and mobile giant Google has been offering bug bounties to all developers, research firms, and individuals for submitting crucial unknown bugs and making the firm aware of their existence as part of its Vulnerability Rewards Program (VRP). Now, upping the ante, Google has announced that it is willing to offer more compensation to bug reporters moving forward.

Google announced that it is increasing the reward for remote code execution on Google servers from $20,000 to $31,337. Furthermore, the 'Unrestricted file system or database access' reward has increased from $10,000 to $13,337. The numbers appear to be homage to 1337, the alternative Internet alphabet also known as 'leet'

As critical vulnerabilities are becoming harder to identify, Google looks to reward outside help appropriately for aiding in keeping its properties pest-free. "Because high severity vulnerabilities have become harder to identify over the years, researchers have needed more time to find them. We want to demonstrate our appreciation for the significant time researchers dedicate to our program, and so we're making some changes to our VRP," Google wrote on its blog.

Google also highlighted some stats on which countries contributed most, and gained the most amount of rewards. From India in 2016, Google received approximately 40 percent more reports from researchers as compared to 2015 and gave out 30 percent more rewards which almost tripled the total, and doubled the average payout (both per researcher and per reward).

China took the top spot with a significant 3x increase over 2015. Germany and France also had a significant increase in submission of reports - 27 percent and 44 percent respectively. France was a part of the top five countries for the first time last year.

Tags: Google, Vulnerability Reward program, Google Reward, Bugs
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

iVoomi iV505 With 4G VoLTE Support, 3000mAh Battery Launched at Rs. 3,999
Unboxed Mobiles
Google Increases Reward Amounts for Researchers Reporting Critical Bugs
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Unboxed Mobiles
TRENDING
  1. iPhone 6 32GB Space Grey Variant Goes on Sale in India via Amazon
  2. Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea: The ‘Unlimited Data’ Offers
  3. Reliance Jio Free Services End March 31. Opting Out vs. Staying In
  4. Samsung Galaxy S8 Leaked in New Images, Show the Flagship From All Angles
  5. Lenovo K6 Power Available With Discount, Exchange Offer on Flipkart
  6. Uber and Its CEO Feel Mounting Pressure After Missteps
  7. iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus Available With Discounts on Amazon India
  8. Nokia 3310 Gold, Titanium Variant Costs More Than Rs. 1 Lakh
  9. Airtel Offers 28GB Data at Rs. 345 Per Month
  10. Airtel to Offer Free Data to Postpaid Customers from March 13
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.