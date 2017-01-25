Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Google I/O 2017 to Be Held in Mountain View; Starts May 17

 
25 January 2017
Google I/O 2017 to Be Held in Mountain View; Starts May 17

Highlights

  • Google I/O 2017 to take place in Mountain View
  • It will kick off from May 17 through May 19
  • Google is yet to reveal process of registration for I/O event

Google, after some delay, has finally revealed the dates and venue for the annual developer event this year. The company however this time around hasn't actually announced the dates or venue but has instead dropped few hints on GitHub for people to figure out. Much like 2016, the Google I/O 2017 will be held in Mountain View, California on May 17 through May 19.

The hints were dropped on Twitter by Google Developers and Firebase accounts who shared the same tweet with a link to a dedicated savethedate website. The tweet read, "Around the world, from here to there, to the most clever minds, the secret will share" and were accompanied hashtags #googledevs and #savethedate. One of the hints at GitHub also confirms that the I/O 2017 will take place at Google's Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View. This will be the second consecutive year when Google I/O event will take place at the company's backyard. The dates and venue were confirmed after solving the five puzzles at GitHub repository. The dates and venue was first revealed by few enthusiasts at Hacker News.

Unfortunately, the official I/O website hasn't listed the dates or venue for the annual event and still notes, "Check back soon for more details." Google can be expected to reveal the registration process for the I/O 2017 event soon.

Much like previous years, Google this year can again be expected to utilise the event to reveal the next Android version for mobile device and make it available to developers and enthusiasts as a preview build. Last year, the company revealed Android N (later named as Nougat). Additionally, Google can be also expected to announce changes to apps and its cloud products.

Tags: Google, Google IO, Google IO 2017
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

Google I/O 2017 to Be Held in Mountain View; Starts May 17
 
 

