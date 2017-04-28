Google has updated its end-of-life support page and added the Pixel phones confirming the last Android and security patch rollout timelines. Google's "Check & update your Android version" support page so far only listed the Nexus devices but the Pixel and Pixel XL phones have been added to the list.

According to the page, both the Pixel and Pixel XL will be receiving Android version updates till October 2018 while there will be no "no guaranteed Android version updates after" this period. For security updates, Pixel and Pixel XL will not get guaranteed security updates after October 2019.

Google clearly notes that Pixel phones will get new Android version update for at least 2 years from when the device first became available on the Google Store. "After 2 years, we can't guarantee additional updates," notes the support page.

Similarly, Pixel phones will get security updates for at least 3 years from when the device first became available on the Google Store, or at least 18 months from when the Google Store last sold the device, whichever is longer. Notably, Google follows similar timelines for the Nexus phones as well.

This is in-line with what Google confirmed last year at the launch Pixel phones. The company had confirmed that the Pixel and Pixel XL will get guaranteed Android updates till October 2018.

To refresh, the Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X will be getting Android version updates till September 2017 while security updates will continue till September 2018. Other devices include the Nexus 9 tablet and Nexus 6 smartphone which will get Android version updates till October 2016 while security updates till October 2017.

Google also clarifies that if users bought Nexus or Pixel device from the Google Store, updates will typically reach the device within 2 weeks. If the device has been bought elsewhere, updates may take longer.

Google from time-to-time keeps updating the support page listing end-of-life support timeline for specific devices.