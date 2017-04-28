Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Confirms End-of-Life Support Dates for Pixel Phones

 
28 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google Confirms End-of-Life Support Dates for Pixel Phones

Highlights

  • Pixel and Pixel XL to receive Android updates till October 2018
  • Pixel phones to get security updates till October 2019
  • Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X to get Android updates till September 2017

Google has updated its end-of-life support page and added the Pixel phones confirming the last Android and security patch rollout timelines. Google's "Check & update your Android version" support page so far only listed the Nexus devices but the Pixel and Pixel XL phones have been added to the list.

According to the page, both the Pixel and Pixel XL will be receiving Android version updates till October 2018 while there will be no "no guaranteed Android version updates after" this period. For security updates, Pixel and Pixel XL will not get guaranteed security updates after October 2019.

Google clearly notes that Pixel phones will get new Android version update for at least 2 years from when the device first became available on the Google Store. "After 2 years, we can't guarantee additional updates," notes the support page.

pixel pixel xl endoflife pixel

Similarly, Pixel phones will get security updates for at least 3 years from when the device first became available on the Google Store, or at least 18 months from when the Google Store last sold the device, whichever is longer. Notably, Google follows similar timelines for the Nexus phones as well.

This is in-line with what Google confirmed last year at the launch Pixel phones. The company had confirmed that the Pixel and Pixel XL will get guaranteed Android updates till October 2018.

To refresh, the Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X will be getting Android version updates till September 2017 while security updates will continue till September 2018. Other devices include the Nexus 9 tablet and Nexus 6 smartphone which will get Android version updates till October 2016 while security updates till October 2017.

Google also clarifies that if users bought Nexus or Pixel device from the Google Store, updates will typically reach the device within 2 weeks. If the device has been bought elsewhere, updates may take longer.

Google from time-to-time keeps updating the support page listing end-of-life support timeline for specific devices.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Google, Google Pixel, Google Pixel XL, Mobiles, Android, Android System Updates, Nexus, Google Nexus
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

Apple Self-Driving Test Vehicle Spotted on the Roads for the First Time
VIVO V5
Google Confirms End-of-Life Support Dates for Pixel Phones
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coolpad cool 1
TRENDING
  1. 5 Things to Expect From Reliance Jio in 2017
  2. Is Now the Best Time to Switch to iPhone in India?
  3. Vivo V5s Launched, Moto E4 Leaked, iPhone 8 Rumours, and More: 360 Daily
  4. Find Out When Your Nexus, Pixel Will Receive Its Last Security Update
  5. Google Found to Be India's Most Attractive Employer by Randstad Survey
  6. Samsung Galaxy S8 Red Tint Display Issue Fix Is Now Rolling Out
  7. Vivo V5s With 20-Megapixel Front Camera, 64GB Storage Launched in India
  8. Microsoft's Silver Lining: Surface Loses, but Windows Wins
  9. BlackBerry KEYone QWERTY Android Smartphone Will Go on Sale on May 31
  10. Nintendo Announces New 2DS XL That's Lighter and Sports a Larger Display
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.