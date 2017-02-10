Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Google Assistant Gets Home Control, Now Controls Smart Homes Without Google Home

 
10 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google Assistant Gets Home Control, Now Controls Smart Homes Without Google Home

Highlights

  • New Home Control feature available to limited users
  • Pixel users running Android 7.1.2 Nougat beta are seeing the new feature
  • New feature lets you control smart home without Google Home

Google last month hinted that it's bringing 'Home Control' to Pixel smartphones soon, and it seems the company has finally started the rollout. Unfortunately, the 'Home Control' feature on Pixel phones isn't available to all users and is likely to be limited as of now.

A Reddit thread points that the 'Home Control' feature was visible on the Google Pixel which was running Android 7.1.2 Nougat beta version with the Google app version 6.12.19 and Play Services 10.2.98. We can expect the added feature to be made to all users in the coming days or weeks.

With the addition, Google Pixel (and Pixel XL) users will see a new Home Control section showing up within the Assistant settings page. To set up Home Control on Google Assistant, go to the Assistant settings on Pixel phone, and then select Home Control, and click + to add a new device. Users can add devices such as Nest, Hue, Honeywell, WeMo, and SmartThings among others, or even assign a device to each room, similar to how the devices are added in Google Home.

A screenshot shared by Android Police shows the new Home Control settings page. One of the biggest advantages of the new control smart home devices with Assistant is it doesn't require Google Home. With smart device control support on your Pixel, you can conveniently manage home's lights without leaving the comfort of your bed by just saying "Ok Google, turn the lights on." With Home Control on your Pixel, it will help you remember if you left lights on in your bedroom and can turn it off via phone by just saying, "Ok Google, turn off lights in my bedroom."

The new feature could come handy for those users who do not own Google Home, a voice-activated speaker powered by the Google Assistant for home automation, and can get things done just with the help of Google Assistant on the Pixel.

Last month, Google Home added support for Belkin Wemo and Honeywell products.

Tags: Google Assistant, Google Home, Assistant, IoT, Pixel, Pixel XL, Google
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

Google Chrome Gets Support Support for VR, Full Experience Available for Daydream-Ready Phones
Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 to Be Launched on March 7
Coolpad - Starting Rs 8999
Google Assistant Gets Home Control, Now Controls Smart Homes Without Google Home
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Coolpad - Starting Rs 8999
TRENDING
  1. Ten Years On, Is Flipkart's Culture Due for an Overhaul?
  2. Beware of These Malicious Attacks on Your Mac Devices
  3. WhatsApp Now Rolling Out Two-Step Verification to All Its Users
  4. Samsung Rumoured to Showcase Foldable Smartphones at MWC 2017
  5. Controversy Behind Infosys CEO's Rs. 73-Crore Salary Explained
  6. Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro India Pre-Orders Now Open
  7. Google Assistant on Pixel Can Now Control Smart Home Devices
  8. Samsung Offers Smartphone Bundle Deals Ahead of Valentine's Day
  9. Ola, Uber Users in Delhi May Struggle to Find Cabs From Friday
  10. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus Battery Capacities Tipped
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.