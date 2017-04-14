Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google App Beta Reportedly Hints at a 'Phone' Codenamed 'Bisto'

 
14 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google App Beta Reportedly Hints at a 'Phone' Codenamed 'Bisto'

Image: Google Pixel

Highlights

  • The codename was found among other device categories
  • Codename could possibly be for Pixel smartphone's successor
  • Latest beta of the app also brings along other features

Teardown of the latest beta of Google app might have unveiled the future launch of a new device from the search giant, as hinted by an unknown codename reportedly found inside the app. The codename found inside the teardown of the version 7.0.6 if the app is "Bisto" and as of now one can only speculate about the kind of device it might refer to.

The 'Bisto' codename was found among device categories including Android TV, Google Home, Android Wear, a Google Pixel, and the general category of 'phone', as per a report by Android Police. Android Police has speculated that this codename might indicate the existence of a device with screen, as there is a toggle option for reading out loud notifications associated with Bisto.

Other speculations include that it might be an internal codename for Android One devices with Google Assistant. It has also been suggested that the codename might be for Pixel smartphone's successor, belong to hardware from an altogether new category, or a "specially branded" device from existing category.

Apart from the unknown codename, the teardown revealed that the latest beta update brings along the ability to turn off the action where freshly installed apps show up on the home screen. The update also adds a toggle to enable or disable notifications from Google Assistant.

Further, the update fixes the bug where the app used to crash on swiping away the information cards. You can find the download the latest beta for the app from APKMirror.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Google App Beta Update, Google Search App Beta Update, Google Search App Teardown, Bisto, Google Bisto Codename, Mobiles, Apps, Google
T-Mobile, Dish, Comcast Biggest Spenders in $19.8 Billion US Spectrum Auction
NASA Says Saturn's Moon Most Likely to Have Life: 10 Things You Need to Know
VIVO V5
Google App Beta Reportedly Hints at a 'Phone' Codenamed 'Bisto'
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

VIVO V5
TRENDING
  1. Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Launch Data Offers to Counter Reliance Jio Offer
  2. OnePlus 5 Spotted on Chinese Regulation Site
  3. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ India Launch Set for Wednesday
  4. BHIM-Aadhaar Set to Revolutionise Indian Economy: PM Modi
  5. Fast and Furious 8: The Dumb, Fun Action Movie You've Been Waiting For?
  6. Reliance Jio Offers 1GB Data Per Day for 3 Months at Rs. 309
  7. Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch, Tips Design
  8. Watch How This Man Built an iPhone 6s From Spare Parts
  9. The 'Google Hire' Job Site Looks Set to Take on LinkedIn, Jobvite, Others
  10. PM Modi to Launch BHIM-Aadhaar Digital Payments Platform Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.