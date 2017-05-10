Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Reportedly Won't Fix a Major Threat Before Android O's Release

 
10 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google Reportedly Won't Fix a Major Threat Before Android O's Release

Highlights

  • The fix has been confirmed to arrive with Android O
  • Android O will be upgradable only to a few devices
  • The flaw is responsible for 74 percent of ransomware on Android

A new Android security flaw has come to light that could potentially expose your Android smartphone to a lot of malware. Google has reportedly confirmed that it is aware of the issue, and has said that the fix will arrive with Android O. Now, Android O's commercially release is still months away, which means users will remain exposed to the flaw till then.

The flaw was first found by research firm Check Point, and it claims that the exploit exposes users to malware attacks like "ransomware, banking malware and adware." The flaw resides in the app permissions settings, which keeps one permission called SYSTEM_ALERT_WINDOW enabled by default. This permission would let an app display over any other app without notifying the user. Check Point notes, "This entails a significant potential for several malicious techniques, such as displaying fraudulent ads, phishing scams, click-jacking, and overlay windows, which are common with banking Trojans. It can also be used by ransomware to create a persistent on-top screen that will prevent non-technical users from accessing their devices."

Google has reportedly acknowledged the issue, and confirmed that the issue is being dealt with in Android O. Firstly, Android O is still a months away from running on stable version, and users remain exposed to it till then. Secondly, not all devices are going to be upgradable to Android O, which means that the issue is being dealt with for only a few users, while the rest would still remain exposed to it. Also, those few devices that will receive Android O, may not get the update from their OEM right away, and it could only arrive sometime next year.

To further validate this as an actual threat, Check Point says that 74 percent of ransomware, 57 percent of adware, and 14 percent of banker malware abuse this feature. If Google is listening, it needs to solve this issue urgently, and across all Android devices, not just the new ones.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Google, Android, Android Security FLaw, Mobiles, malware Attack
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Coolpad Cool Play 6 With Dual Rear Cameras, 4060mAh Battery Launched
Amazon Great Indian Sale Starts May 11: Five Tips to Ensure You Get the Best Offers
Redmi Note 4
Google Reportedly Won't Fix a Major Threat Before Android O's Release
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Redmi Note 3
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio JioFiber Is Being Trialled in These Cities
  2. After Cognizant, Wipro, Now Infosys to Lay Off Employees
  3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Go on Sale in India Today
  4. OnePlus 5's Leaked Benchmark Scores Show It Beating Samsung Galaxy S8+
  5. Facebook Says It Found Faster Way to Translate Through AI
  6. Coolpad Cool Play 6 With Dual Rear Cameras, 4060mAh Battery Launched
  7. Xiaomi Debuts Mexico Operations With Redmi Note 4X, Redmi Note 4
  8. Nokia 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Moto G5 vs Oppo A57
  9. Vivo V5s Review
  10. Microsoft Build Conference: How to Watch Live and What to Expect
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.