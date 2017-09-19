Following the launch of the X1 last month, Gionee has now launched the X1s with a fingerprint sensor, a larger battery capacity, three individual slots for SIM and storage, and a selfie-focused camera. The smartphone as been priced at Rs. 12,999 and will be available across all retail stores in the country from Thursday, September 21 in Black and Gold colours.

The Gionee X1s gets similar launch offers as the X1. Airtel customers buying the smartphone can get up to 10GB additional data per month for up to 6 successive recharges of 1GB or more. Separately, buyers will get two Patym cashback voucher codes entitling them to Rs. 250 cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs. 350 on Paytm Mall.

Apart from a new rear speaker grille on the bottom side, the X1s looks identical to the X1. It sports a slightly larger 5.2-inch HD IPS display compared to its predecessor, and is powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. It will be offered with just 16GB of internal storage with room for expandability via microSD card (up to 256GB). The smartphone runs on Amigo 4.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat.

Gionee has upgraded the cameras as well with the X1s sporting a 13-megapixel rear with flash and a 16-megapixel front with flash for selfie lovers. To recall, the Gionee X1 had an 8-megapixel sensor on the front and back. The X1s includes features like Beautified Video and Face Beauty 2.0 to enhance the images.

The Gionee X1s packs a larger 4000mAh battery compared to the 3000mAh inside the X1. But similar to the X1, the X1s also supports dual SIM cards and a dedicated microSD card slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB port.

"By launching Gionee X1s we aim to offer our consumers with an outstanding confluence of advanced technology accompanied with enhanced selfie + battery capabilities. We have received a good response for X1 and the aim with the X series is to establish a stronger connect with the younger audience. The X1s brings consumers premium photography and advanced features that goes well beyond the conventional boundaries for this price segment. We are confident our users will embrace this fresh, stylish and innovatively propelled device," said Alok Shrivastava, Director - Business Intelligence and Planning, Gionee India.