Gionee has unveiled its new Steel 2 smartphone in China. Priced at CNY 1,299 (approximately Rs. 13,000), the Gionee Steel 2 is now up for pre-orders in the homeland via the company's online store.

The Gionee Steel 2 smartphone features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display with a pixel density of 293ppi. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek (MT6737) processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. The handset will be available in two inbuilt storage options: 16GB and 32GB. It also supports expandable storage support via microSD card (up to 128GB). The handset supports dual Micro-SIM cards and comes with 4G with VoLTE connectivity. The Gionee Steel 2 runs on the company's Amigo 3.5 UI based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The handset packs a large 4000mAh non-removable battery.

It sports an 8-megapixel rear camera and also comes with a 5-megapixel front camera. The handset measures 144.3x70.5x8.6mm and weighs 160 grams.

Unfortunately, there is no word whether the new Gionee Steel 2 will be available in markets outside China.

Gionee ended 2016 with the launch of its premium M2017 smartphone which was launched in China at a hefty base price of CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 68,400). The biggest highlight is its 7000mAh battery as the smartphone packs two 3500mAh batteries inside and also supports Quick Charge 3.0.

Other specifications include a 5.7-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) AMOLED display with curved edges, sapphire glass, and a pixel density of 518ppi. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM. It runs on Amigo 3.5 UI based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The handset sports dual-camera setup (12-megapixel + 13-megapixel) at the rear, and an 8-megapixel camera at front for taking selfies.