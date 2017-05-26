Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Gionee S10 Launch Set for Today, Expected to Feature Four Cameras

  hindi
26 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Gionee S10 Launch Set for Today, Expected to Feature Four Cameras

Highlights

  • Gionee S10 is the successor to the company's S9 smartphone
  • It is expected to feature four cameras, as per company teasers
  • Four cameras would imply dual camera setups on the front and back

Gionee S10 is all set to be launched by the Chinese smartphone company on Friday, May 26, at an event in China that begins at 3pm CST (12:30pm IST). In previous teasers shared on Weibo, Gionee revealed the name of the smartphone, and also said that the smartphone will come with four cameras, indicating a dual camera setup at the front and the rear. The most recent teaser shows the smartphone from both sides as well (as seen below).

Previous leaks, based on TENAA listings, indicate there will be more than one variant of the Gionee S10 smartphone that's launched on Friday. As for the dual camera setups, leaks have tipped the smartphone will feature a 16-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor at the rear, while at the front, it is said to feature a 20-megapixel sensor along with an 8-megapixel sensor. The higher resolution front camera points to emphasis on selfes.

gionee s10 launch gionee

At least one variant of the Gionee S10 is expected to feature 6GB of RAM, while other variants could come with 4GB of RAM, previous leaks suggested. The smartphone is expected to Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box, sport a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display, be powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core processor, come with 64GB inbuilt storage that's said to be expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB), and sport either a 3700mAh battery or 3450mAh battery.

Earlier leaked information about the phone suggested that it will be made available in Black and Gold color options. The renders of the smartphone suggested that it will feature simplistic design with round circular Gionee logo at back along with antenna lines at top and bottom end. The fingerprint sensor is expected to be placed on the home button.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Gionee, Gionee S10, Gionee S10 Price, Gionee S10 Specifications, Mobiles, Android
NASA's Juno Probe Forces 'Rethink' on Jupiter After Revealing Stunning Details
Redmi Note 4
Gionee S10 Launch Set for Today, Expected to Feature Four Cameras
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unboxed Mobiles
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Launched, OnePlus 5 Chipset Confirmed & More: 360 Daily
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4A to Go Up for Pre-Orders via Mi.com Today
  3. New Phone Priced at Nearly Rs. 2.3 Crores Will Be Delivered by Helicopter
  4. TRAI Bars Discriminatory Tariffs to Same Set of Subscribers
  5. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 With 6.44-Inch Screen, Two-Day Battery Life Launched
  6. iPhone 8 Hands-on Video Tips No Home Button, Wider Frame
  7. OnePlus 5 Will Be First Phone in India With Snapdragon 835, Says Company
  8. ExtraTorrent Is Back Online, Albeit With a New Domain
  9. Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro Now Available at a Discount on Amazon India
  10. NASA's Cassini Probe Observes Solstice Arriving at Saturn
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.