Gionee S10 is all set to be launched by the Chinese smartphone company on Friday, May 26, at an event in China that begins at 3pm CST (12:30pm IST). In previous teasers shared on Weibo, Gionee revealed the name of the smartphone, and also said that the smartphone will come with four cameras, indicating a dual camera setup at the front and the rear. The most recent teaser shows the smartphone from both sides as well (as seen below).

Previous leaks, based on TENAA listings, indicate there will be more than one variant of the Gionee S10 smartphone that's launched on Friday. As for the dual camera setups, leaks have tipped the smartphone will feature a 16-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor at the rear, while at the front, it is said to feature a 20-megapixel sensor along with an 8-megapixel sensor. The higher resolution front camera points to emphasis on selfes.

At least one variant of the Gionee S10 is expected to feature 6GB of RAM, while other variants could come with 4GB of RAM, previous leaks suggested. The smartphone is expected to Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box, sport a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display, be powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core processor, come with 64GB inbuilt storage that's said to be expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB), and sport either a 3700mAh battery or 3450mAh battery.

Earlier leaked information about the phone suggested that it will be made available in Black and Gold color options. The renders of the smartphone suggested that it will feature simplistic design with round circular Gionee logo at back along with antenna lines at top and bottom end. The fingerprint sensor is expected to be placed on the home button.