Earlier this month, we reported that the Gionee M7 smartphone has been confirmed to launch soon and now we have finally received the exact date for unveil. Gionee has announced that the company will launch its M7 smartphone in China on September 25, which also makes us think that the company might also launch the M7 Power handset, which was earlier said to launch on September 28, on the same date. Separately, the live images of the front panel of the M7 have also surfaced on the Internet.

Talking first about the official information provided by the company, the launch poster from Gionee, shared on Chinese microblogging website Weibo, shows the date clearly as September 25. Apart from the date, the poster also shows the outline of the upcoming Gionee smartphone, which suggests that the handset will come with thin bezels on all sides of the display.

Moving to the leaked live images, again shared on Weibo, the alleged front panel of the Gionee M7 smartphone can be seen in the pictures. Just like the outline on launch poster, the live images also suggest that the phone might feature a near bezel-less display, which has become sort of a trend in smartphone industry this year.

According to the previous leaks, the handset is expected to run on Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box and support for a single-SIM slot. The Gionee M7 has been tipped to feature a 6-inch full-HD (1080x2160 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio P30 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and ARM-Mali-G71 GPU.

The internal storage capacity of the Gionee M7 has been tipped to be 64GB. In terms of optics, the smartphone is expected to sport a 16-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and flash support. Some of the camera features include 4K video, face detection, HDR photo, and touch focus. At front, there is tipped to be an 8-megapixel front camera.