Gionee India has announced strategic partnerships with Reliance Jio and Paytm to roll out offers on the purchase of its smartphones. These offers are on a vast portfolio of smartphones, and while Reliance Jio offers additional 4G data benefits of up to 60GB, Paytm offers cashbacks of a maximum of Rs. 500 on a shopping of Rs. 700 or above on the Paytm Mall app.

Starting with the ‘Jio-Gionee Additional Data’ offer, eligible Gionee smartphones purchased after June 16 are entitled to get additional 4G data. For instance, if consumers buy a Gionee Pioneer P5L or a Gionee P7, they entitled to get 2GB of additional 4G data per recharge. Similarly, Gionee Elife S6, Gionee Elife S7, Gionee Marathon M5, Gionee S Plus, Gionee S6s, Gionee F103 Pro, Gionee Marathon M5 lite CDMA, Gionee Marathon M4 , Marathon M5 Lite, Gionee P7 Max, and Gionee F103 buyers are entitled to get 5GB of additional 4G data per recharge.

Lastly, Gionee A1, Gionee Marathon M5 Plus, Gionee S6 Pro, and Gionee Elife E8 are entitled to get 10GB of 4G data per recharge. All of these above mentioned smartphones are entitled to a maximum of six recharges of Rs. 309 or above, performed on or before March 31, 2018. This means that Gionee A1, Gionee M5 Plus, Gionee S6 Pro, and Gionee Elife E8 buyers are entitled for up to 60GB of additional Reliance Jio 4G data.

Separately, Gionee has also partnered with Paytm to offer customers two Paytm cashback vouchers of Rs. 250 each on the purchase of the Gionee A1 or P7 Max. Each voucher will ensure Rs. 250 cashback into the customer’s Paytm wallet on a minimum purchase of Rs. 350 on Paytm Mall.

Rohit Khattar, Director - Trade Marketing, Gionee India said, ‘’Gionee has always invested in offering its consumers the best experience. We believe that this association with Reliance Jio and PayTm is a true value add and will help Gionee customers do and enjoy more. As a company, we believe in creating new possibilities for our customers and through these offers we hope to give our consumers another reason to buy their favourite Gionee devices.’’