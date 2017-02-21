Gionee India Customers Now Have 30 Days to Return a Defective Mobile

Gionee on Tuesday announced revision in the company's Dead on Arrival (DOA) policy for its handsets. The revised policy will now mean that Gionee mobile owners can return a phone with functional defect within 30 days of purchase, extended from the earlier seven-day limit.

The Chinese company confirmed that the new policy revision will take effect in India from Tuesday. The extension can be seen as a positive sign from Gionee towards after sales service of its handsets.

Gionee consumers will however need to meet some criteria set for the revised DOA policy including functional defect within 30 days of activation or proof of purchase (whichever is earlier). The handset box should be supported by original invoice with IMEI details, retail box, device, and original accessories. The company also adds that the Gionee phone must not have any sign of major scratches, damage, tampering, liquid damage, and user defects. Consumers to get covered under the revised DOA policy will be required to reproduce the defect in the service centre. Gionee clearly mentions that customer will have to approach an authorised service centre with the defective handset along with retail box and all accessories to be eligible for the DOA policy.

The Dead on Arrival policy will not be considered under certain conditions, including if the defect is not reproduced at the service centre. In a press statement, the company also clarifies that handsets with software related issues won't be covered under DOA policy.

The Chinese company claims that it currently has 460 exclusive service centres across India though it plans to increase the number to up to 650 by end of 2017. Gionee has also revealed plans to open 35 premium exclusive service centres in India this year.

Commenting on the DOA policy revision, Uday N. Pandey, Head - Service, Gionee India said, "Our commitment is consumer satisfaction and to ensure that we reach out to all our consumers across the country through exclusive service centres. The extension of the period in DOA policy will empower the customers to report to us if they are facing any technical issue with a smartphone and we will get it rectified. The new policy is elevating our commitment to consumers by prioritising their needs."