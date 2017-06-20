Chinese handset manufacturer on Tuesday announced a special Virat Kohli Signature Edition of the Gionee A1 smartphone in India. Priced at Rs. 19,999, the new Gionee A1 Virat Kohli Signature Edition is now up for pre-orders via Amazon India, and will be going on sale from June 27 at 12pm IST.

Customers who prebook the Gionee A1 Virat Kohli Signature Edition will get a Sennheiser headphone for free. Other launch offers on the new limited edition Gionee A1 include up to Rs. 1,280 as Amazon Pay balance on the purchase; additional Rs. 2,000 off on product exchange, and up to 45GB data free for five months on Vodafone. Gionee says that the limited edition Gionee A1 is targeted for all fans of the Indian cricket team captain.

Priced at Rs. 19,999, Gionee A1's biggest USP is its big 4010mAh battery and, selfie photo quality. The Gionee A1 sports a 16-megapixel front-facing fixed focus camera with an f/2.0 aperture, a 1/3.06-inch sensor, a 5P lens, and a selfie flash. The dual-SIM Gionee A1 smartphone runs Amigo 4.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat, and is a dual-SIM smartphone. It bears a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P10 (MT6755) SoC. As for the rear camera, the Gionee A1 bears a 13-megapixel camera with a 1/3.06-inch Sony IMX258 sensor, and dual-LED flash. The smartphone was launched in India back in March.

Commenting on the launch of new limited edition, Arvind R Vohra, Country CEO and MD, Gionee India said, "The Signature Edition Gionee A1 is inspired by greatness and crafted with perfection, just like captain Kohli's masterstrokes. With the launch of this exclusive edition that comes with Virat's signature, we are extremely elated to reinforce our commitment of keeping our customers happy with a masterpiece beyond compare."