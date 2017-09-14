Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Gionee A1 Price in India Slashed

  hindi
14 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Gionee A1 Price in India Slashed

Highlights

  • The Gionee A1 can now be purchased for Rs. 16,999
  • There is also a bundled data offer with Reliance Jio
  • The Gionee A1 was first unveiled alongside the Gionee A1 Plus at MWC 2017

As the festive season sets in, Gionee India this week gets a special discount of Rs. 3,000 on its flagship device, A1.

Originally priced at Rs. 19,999, the Gionee A1 (Review) can now be purchased for Rs. 16,999, the company said in a statement.

There is also a bundled data offer, with Reliance Jio. Users who activate the Gionee A1 on the Jio network for the first time with a recharge of Rs. 309 or above will be entitled to an additional 60GB Jio 4G data. Each customer will get this additional data benefit on six recharges of Rs. 309 or above, the statement added.

The Gionee A1 was first unveiled alongside the Gionee A1 Plus at MWC 2017. The company's new A-Series smartphones have two major USPs - a big battery, and, superior selfie photo quality. Also included on the two models launched at MWC is Waves MaxxAudio processing. The Gionee A1 will be available in India in Black, Gold, and Grey colour variants.

To that end, Gionee has put a 16-megapixel front-facing fixed focus camera on the A1, with an f/2.0 aperture, a 1/3.06-inch sensor, a 5P lens, and a selfie flash that the company says it has customised to "spread light onto faces more evenly and softly." It adds that the "soft lighting effect is able to enhance facial complexions, giving users a natural glow and rosiness."

Gionee is also boasting of its own independent facial enhancement algorithm, which it says automatically detects a users face and applies custom beauty settings. Other features being touted include the bokeh-selfie mode.

The Gionee A1 sports a 4010mAh battery, and the company is also emphasising its new 18W 'ultrafast charging' that it says can charge the battery fully in 2 hours.

The dual-SIM Gionee A1 smartphone runs Amigo 4.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat, and is a dual-SIM smartphone. It bears a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P10 (MT6755) SoC. As for the rear camera, the Gionee A1 bears a 13-megapixel camera with a 1/3.06-inch Sony IMX258 sensor, and dual-LED flash.

The Gionee A1 bears 64GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). It measures 154.5x76.5x8.5mm and weighs 182 grams. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11/ a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, and Micro-USB.

Written with inputs from IANS

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Gionee A1

Gionee A1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Impressive battery life
  • Android 7.0 Nougat
  • Bad
  • Slightly bulky
  • Heating issues
  • Camera needs improvements
  • Too much bloatware
Read detailed Gionee A1 review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4010mAh
Tags: Gionee, Gionee A1, Gionee A1 Price, Mobiles, Android, India
Kaspersky Software Banned for US Government Use
What Is a Cryptocurrency and How Does It Work? Ethereum, Litecoin, Dash, and Other Bitcoin Alternatives Explained
Gionee A1 Price in India Slashed
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Top 5 Gaming Laptops
TRENDING
  1. Steve Jobs Still Loomed Large at Apple's Big iPhone Launch Event
  2. iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Launched; Price in India & Release Date Announced
  3. iPhone X Is 39 Percent More Expensive to Buy in India Than the US
  4. iPhone 8 Price in India, WhatsApp Co-Founder Quits & More: 360 Daily
  5. Price List of iPhone 8, iPhone X, and Other iPhones in Apple's Portfolio
  6. iPhone 8 vs iPhone 8 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8
  7. iPhone X Launched With Bezel-Less Display & Face ID; India Price Revealed
  8. EU's Margrethe Vestager, the Dane Who Is Google's Bane
  9. iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus Prices Cut in India
  10. Nokia 9 Appears Running Android Oreo in Geekbench Benchmark Listing
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.