After launching it in India a few days ago, Gionee has unveiled the pricing of the Gionee A1 in the country. The Gionee A1 is priced at Rs. 19,999, and as revealed earlier, the smartphone will go up for pre-bookings via offline retailers from March 31. The device will be made available in grey, black, and gold colour variants, and customers who pre-book will get a two-year warranty, along with the option of either a free JBL headphone or a free Swiss Military Bluetooth Speaker.

The actual availability of the Gionee A1 still remains unknown, but Gionee had said at a launch event earlier this week that the smartphone will also be made available via Amazon India for online sale at a later date.

The Gionee A1 was first unveiled alongside the Gionee A1 Plus at MWC 2017 last month. In international markets, the former is priced at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 24,600) and the latter at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 35,200).

As for specifications, the dual-SIM Gionee A1 smartphone runs Amigo 4.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat, and is a dual-SIM smartphone. It bears a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P10 (MT6755) SoC. As for the rear camera, the Gionee A1 bears a 13-megapixel camera with a 1/3.06-inch Sony IMX258 sensor, and dual-LED flash.

Gionee has put a 16-megapixel front-facing fixed focus camera on the A1, with an f/2.0 aperture, a 1/3.06-inch sensor, a 5P lens, and a selfie flash that the company says it has customised to "spread light onto faces more evenly and softly." The smartphone also comes with a 'facial enhancement algorithm' that automatically detects a user's face and applies custom beauty settings. Other features being touted include the bokeh-selfie mode.

The Gionee A1 bears 64GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). It measures 154.5x76.5x8.5mm and weighs 182 grams. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11/ a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, and Micro-USB. The Gionee A1 sports a 4010mAh battery, and the company is also emphasising its new 18W 'ultrafast charging' that it says can charge the battery fully in 2 hours.