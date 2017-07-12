Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Gionee A1 OTA Update Brings Panorama Selfie and HD Selfie Videos

 
12 July 2017
Gionee A1 OTA Update Brings Panorama Selfie and HD Selfie Videos

Highlights

  • Latest OTA update now rolling out to Gionee A1
  • Brings panorama selfie and HD selfie videos
  • Update also brings visual guidance for better photography

Gionee’s A1 flagship smartphone has already received two OTA updates since its launch in March, and is now receiving a third update that is aimed at improving the selfie camera, which is one of the biggest highlights of the A1. The latest OTA update will allow users to capture panoramic selfies and HD selfie videos.

The latest OTA update for the selfie-focused Gionee A1 aims to enhance the features of the front camera. Prior to this, the panoramic feature was only available for the rear camera, but now A1 users will get to use it for panoramic selfies as well. Additionally, the update also lets you take selfie videos in full-HD, and Gionee says that you’ll now get visual guidance to enhance your photography experience.

In the past two OTA updates, the Gionee A1 has received improvements to music, videos, and selfies, as well as bokeh effect and support for multiple languages.

The dual-SIM Gionee A1 runs Amigo 4.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display. It powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 (MT6755) SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone features a full metal design made out of A6000 aircraft grade material. It is offered with 64GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

 

The main highlight of the Gionee A1 is its 16-megapixel front-facing fixed focus camera that comes with an f/2.0 aperture, a 1/3.06-inch sensor, a 5P lens, and a selfie flash. In our review of the smartphone, we found the selfies captures were vibrant and detailed, and also did well to capture low-light images. On the back you get a 13-megapixel camera with a 1/3.06-inch Sony IMX258 sensor, and dual-LED flash.

The Gionee was launched priced at Rs. 19,999 and includes connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11/ a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, and Micro-USB. It packs a 4010mAh battery, measures 154.5x76.5x8.5mm and weighs 182 grams.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Impressive battery life
  • Android 7.0 Nougat
  • Bad
  • Slightly bulky
  • Heating issues
  • Camera needs improvements
  • Too much bloatware
Read detailed Gionee A1 review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4010mAh

Tags: Gionee, Gionee A1, Gionee A1 Update, OTA Update, Mobiles, Android
Sanket Vijayasarathy

When not indulging in reading or writing, Sanket fanboys over The Flash, Star Wars, Coldplay, and U2. A techie by day and TV show junkie by night, he believes both go ... More

Spotify Signs Sony Royalty Deal While Warner Holds Out: Reports
