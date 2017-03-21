Gionee has sent invites for the launch of the A1 smartphone in India on Tuesday, at an event in New Delhi that's set to begin at 12pm IST. To recall, the Gionee A1 was unveiled alongside the Gionee A1 Plus at MWC 2017 as the first smartphones in the company's new A-Series of smartphones - meant to deliver long-battery life and superior selfie photo quality.

At the MWC 2017 launch, Gionee revealed the prices of the two smartphones as well. The Gionee A1 is priced at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 24,600), while the Gionee A1 Plus is priced at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 35,200). The company is set to live stream the event via its Facebook page for India.

As we mentioned, the new A-Series smartphones focus on battery life and selfie photos. To that end, the Gionee A1 sports a 4010mAh battery, and the company is touting its new 18W 'ultrafast charging' that charges the batteries fully in 2 hours.

The Gionee A1 features a 16-megapixel front-camera, apart from a 13-megapixel rear camera. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat, and is a dual-SIM smartphone. It bears a a 5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P10 SoC. It comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). It measures 154.5x76.5x8.5mm and weighs 182 grams.

On the other hand, the Gionee A1 Plus sports a 4550mAh battery with the same 18W 'ultrafast charging'. As for the selfie aspect, the Gionee A1 Plus has a 20-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture, 1/2.8-inch sensor, and selfie flash. The A1 Plus also bears a dual rear camera setup, with 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors with an f/2.0 aperture, 1/3.06-inch sensor, and flash module that integrates and IR remote control sensor.

The Gionee A1 Plus sports a 6-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display, and runs on a MediaTek Helio P25 SoC with 4GB of RAM. It offers the standard connectivity options, including 4G, and comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). It measures 166.4x83.3x9.1mm and weighs 226 grams.