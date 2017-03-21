Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Gionee A1 India Launch Set for Today; How to Watch Live Stream

 
21 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Gionee A1 India Launch Set for Today; How to Watch Live Stream

Highlights

  • Gionee A-Series meant to deliver battery life, superior selfie photos
  • The Gionee A1 bears a 4010mAh battery with fast charging
  • The smartphone sports a 16-megapixel front camera

Gionee has sent invites for the launch of the A1 smartphone in India on Tuesday, at an event in New Delhi that's set to begin at 12pm IST. To recall, the Gionee A1 was unveiled alongside the Gionee A1 Plus at MWC 2017 as the first smartphones in the company's new A-Series of smartphones - meant to deliver long-battery life and superior selfie photo quality.

At the MWC 2017 launch, Gionee revealed the prices of the two smartphones as well. The Gionee A1 is priced at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 24,600), while the Gionee A1 Plus is priced at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 35,200). The company is set to live stream the event via its Facebook page for India.

 

As we mentioned, the new A-Series smartphones focus on battery life and selfie photos. To that end, the Gionee A1 sports a 4010mAh battery, and the company is touting its new 18W 'ultrafast charging' that charges the batteries fully in 2 hours.

The Gionee A1 features a 16-megapixel front-camera, apart from a 13-megapixel rear camera. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat, and is a dual-SIM smartphone. It bears a a 5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P10 SoC. It comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). It measures 154.5x76.5x8.5mm and weighs 182 grams.

On the other hand, the Gionee A1 Plus sports a 4550mAh battery with the same 18W 'ultrafast charging'. As for the selfie aspect, the Gionee A1 Plus has a 20-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture, 1/2.8-inch sensor, and selfie flash. The A1 Plus also bears a dual rear camera setup, with 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors with an f/2.0 aperture, 1/3.06-inch sensor, and flash module that integrates and IR remote control sensor.

The Gionee A1 Plus sports a 6-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display, and runs on a MediaTek Helio P25 SoC with 4GB of RAM. It offers the standard connectivity options, including 4G, and comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). It measures 166.4x83.3x9.1mm and weighs 226 grams.

Gionee A1

Gionee A1

Display

5.50-inch

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4010mAh
Tags: Gionee, Gionee A1 Price, Gionee A1 Price in India, Gionee A1 Specifications, Mobiles, Android, India
Xiaomi Redmi 4A India Launch, Vodafone-Idea Merger, WhatsApp Text Status Returns, and More: Your 360 Daily
Coolpad Note 5 Lite to Go on Sale in India Today
Yu Yunicorn
Gionee A1 India Launch Set for Today; How to Watch Live Stream
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Yu Yunicorn
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 4A India Launch, Vodafone-Idea Merger, and More: 360 Daily
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 4A With 4G VoLTE Support Launched in India at Rs. 5,999
  3. Now, Buy Jio Prime Membership on Paytm
  4. WhatsApp Text Status Feature Now Rolling Out to Android Users Worldwide
  5. Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ Price, Press Shots Leaked Ahead of March 29 Launch
  6. Xiaomi Redmi 4A vs Xiaomi Redmi 3S vs Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus vs Lyf Water 10
  7. Vodafone Users Now Get a Rs. 250 Cashback on Amazon Prime Subscription
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 4A First Look
  9. Vivo Y66 With 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched at Rs. 14,990
  10. Reliance Jio Scores Highest on Customer Loyalty, Claims Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.