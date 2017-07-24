Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Galaxy Note 8 May Ship Samsung's Bixby-Powered Apple AirPods Rival

 
24 July 2017
South Korean giant Samsung might launch with the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 device a pair of wireless earplugs - similar to Apple's wireless AirPods - that will be powered by its artificial intelligence assistant 'Bixby'.

According to a report in Korean outlet ETNews, the earphones will feature noise cancelling technology and it's expected that they will also work alongside the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

Samsung was also rumoured to have been working on a Bixby speaker, though it has now been claimed that those plans have been scrapped.

A software update released earlier this month has already brought an English-speaking version of the Bixby voice assistant to the US.

It was rumoured that Samsung will launch its next flagship Galaxy Note 8 device in September to counter its biggest rival Apple. Last week, the South Korean giant "accidentally" revealed the device on Twitter.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Launch Set for August 23 Unpacked Event

In a tweet, Samsung promoted its new processor Exynos 8895 (commonly known as Exynos 9) that is used in the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

The smartphone used in the photo has an Infinity Display which has even smaller bezels than the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

This matches almost exactly with the images that were leaked in June when it was reported that Galaxy Note 8 will have a 6.2-inch display, dual cameras, 3,300mAh battery, the Exynos 8895 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset and 6GB RAM.

It is also rumoured that this upcoming flagship will be the priciest one till now with a price tag of $900.

Interestingly, the next iPhone is also rumoured to be the costliest Apple device till date with a cost price of $1,000 and will be launched in September.

