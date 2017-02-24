Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Freedom 251 Maker Ringing Bells' MD Mohit Goel Detained for Fraud

 
24 February 2017
Freedom 251 Maker Ringing Bells' MD Mohit Goel Detained for Fraud

Highlights

  • Ringing Bells MD Mohit Goel has been detained on 'fraud' charges
  • A company accused him of duping Rs. 16 lakhs in an FIR
  • Ringing Bells launched world's cheapest phone - Freedom 251 last year

Mohit Goel, the Director of Noida-based company Ringing Bells which had announced Freedom 251 smartphones at an astonishingly low price of Rs. 251 apiece, was detained on Thursday in Ghaziabad on allegations of fraud, police said.

Goel has been detained after owner of Ghaziabad-based Ayam Enterprises filed an FIR yesterday alleging that Ringing Bells "defrauded" it of Rs. 16 lakh.

Ghaziabad Deputy SP Manish Mishra said Goel has been detained for interrogation in the matter.

Freedom 251 Smartphone Makers Summoned in Cheque Bounce Case

In the FIR, Ayam Enterprises has claimed it was persuaded by Goel and others from Ringing Bells to take up the distributorship of the Freedom 251 phones in November 2015.

"We paid Rs. 30 lakh to Ringing Bells through RTGS on different occasions. But it delivered us product worth Rs. 13 lakh only. Upon follow-up, we could get products plus money totaling Rs. 14 lakh," it claimed in the FIR.

Freedom 251 Maker Starts Delivery of 65,000 Units to Customers

The owners of Ayam Enterprises claim that they were threatened with life if they asked for the rest Rs. 16 lakh "again and again".

Ringing Bells had begun the sale of Freedom 251 handsets, touted as the world's cheapest, via its website in February last year.

Freedom 251: FIR Against Ringing Bells Premature, Says Allahabad High Court

It landed in a controversy, however, with some alleging it was like ponzi scheme. The firm had claimed that around 30,000 customers had booked the phone despite some glitch and seven crore people registered for it.

Tags: Ringing Bells, Freedom 251, Mohit Goel, Cheapest Smartphone, Mobiles, India
Freedom 251 Maker Ringing Bells' MD Mohit Goel Detained for Fraud
 
 

