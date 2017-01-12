Multilingual domestic operating system brand Indus OS in partnership with FreeCharge on Thursday launched a new digital payment platform.

The platform named Recharge 2.0 will allow users one-touch access on the Indus phone dialler to recharge via FreeCharge. The companies say the platform will be exclusively available to Indus OS' current user base of over 6 million users, as well as new Indus OS users.

What does this mean? The Indus OS dialler app integrates with the operator to show constantly show prepaid balance, as well as the cost of each call.

Separately, the Indus-FreeCharge integration features an app called 'Balance'. It can only be invoked from the dialler, not via app drawer. It shows your daily spend on voice, daily usage of data, daily spend on SMS, as well as the best offers while recharging

The integration will also allow users to recharge their prepaid balance via FreeCharge - though FreeCharge is the default payment option, users will be able to choose other payment options.

Users will also be able to set a threshold to get recharge reminders if balance falls below a specific value. To this end, historical balance analysis and comparison data can also be seen.

FreeCharge says it expects "recharge transactions to grow 20 to 30 percent" thanks to the integration with Indus, as it will help users complete their transactions.

The Snapdeal-owned payments provider said it tied up with Indus due to the experience it could provide users, adding that the partnership would help it grow in small towns, where IndusOS and its regional language support are popular.

"Our aim is to empower the pre-paid user with accurate information aiding smart decision making," said Rakesh Deshmukh, CEO and Co-Founder, Indus OS, in a statement.

"The FreeCharge experience will now be available in 12 major regional languages with Indus OS which will provide us a chance to serve the regional smartphone users as well," added Govind Rajan, CEO, FreeCharge.

Written with inputs from IANS