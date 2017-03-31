Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Foxconn Reports Jump in Profits, Likely on iPhone 7 Bookings

 
31 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Foxconn Reports Jump in Profits, Likely on iPhone 7 Bookings

Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker and a key Apple supplier, on Friday reported 30 percent growth in fourth quarter net profit from a year ago, defying expectations for a decline.

The profit was likely to have been boosted by solid bookings for Apple's bigger-sized iPhone 7 models, which Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co assembles, analysts said.

Net profit in the final three months of 2016 ended four quarters of year-on-year declines to reach TWD 68.77 billion ($2.26 billion or roughly Rs. 14,685 crores), up from TWD 52.93 billion in the fourth quarter of 2015, according to a Reuters calculation based on Foxconn's full year 2016 results.

It was well ahead of the TWD 48.78 billion forecast by analysts polled by Reuters and double the TWD 34.64 billion recorded in the third quarter of 2016.

For 2016 as a whole, Foxconn's net profit totalled TWD 148.7 billion (roughly Rs. 9,64,786 crores), up 1.2 percent from 2015, the company said in a filing to the Taiwan Stock Exchange on Friday.

Foxconn did not break out its fourth quarter figures and did not elaborate on its results.

Analysts see a brighter year for Foxconn in 2017, following a turnaround at its majority-owned Sharp Corp, more orders expected for the bigger-sized iPhone 7 models, and the expected launch of the 10th anniversary iPhone later this year.

Foxconn's quarterly net profits had been expected to grow again year-on-year from the first quarter of this year, analysts said.

The outlook comes as Foxconn is looking at Toshiba Corp's chip business, as potentially its next big purchase after taking a majority stake in Sharp last year.

Last month, Japanese display maker Sharp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years .

Foxconn's profit gain came despite revenue falling last year by 2.8 percent, the first decline since the company listed shares on the Taiwan Stock Exchange in 1991, according to company information.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

Tags: Foxconn, Foxconn Earnings, Mobiles, Tablets, PC, Laptops, Apple
HTC U Spotted on AnTuTu Benchmark Listing With Snapdragon 835 SoC
LeEco Le 1S
Foxconn Reports Jump in Profits, Likely on iPhone 7 Bookings
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

LeEco Le 1S
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio Prime Plan Last Date Is March 31: What Happens Next?
  2. Last Day Rush? Some Jio Users Report Problems While Subscribing to Prime
  3. How to Get Reliance Jio Prime Membership for Free
  4. Idea Launches 1GB Per Day Postpaid Pack for Rs. 300
  5. You Can Pre-Order a Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Starting Today in India
  6. OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Limited Edition Goes on Sale in India Today
  7. SpaceX Hails 'Revolution' After Successful Used Rocket Launch, Landing
  8. How to Check Your Jio Balance
  9. OnePlus Unveils Dash Energy Drink in Elaborate April Fool's Day Prank
  10. ACT Fibernet Launches 1Gbps Wired Broadband Service in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.