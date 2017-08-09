The sale season is in full swing, with e-commerce biggies like Amazon, Paytm, and Flipkart hosting sales. Flipkart Big Freedom Sale 2017, which runs from August 9 to August 11 to celebrate the Independence Day, offers discounts and deals on mobile phones, TVs, tablets, and accessories. The Flipkart sale HDFC offer provides an additional instant discount of up to Rs. 1,750 for users of the credit and debit cards issued by the bank. On certain products, there are exchange discounts as well, meaning extra savings on exchanging an old device. So, scroll down for the best Flipkart sale offers and deals you can get today.

Apple iPhone 7 32GB

The Apple iPhone 7 32GB is down to Rs. 42,999 (MRP Rs. 56,200), one of its lowest price points so far. You can get an additional up to Rs. 15,600 off with an exchange offer and/ or an additional Rs. 1,750 off with HDFC Bank card payments for the duration of the Flipkart sale. The price is similar to what Amazon is offering during the Great Indian Sale, but if you're interested in Flipkart's exchange offer or want to pay with an HDFC Bank card, then this might be the deal for you. The iPhone 7 is powered by Apple's A10 chip and features a 4.7-inch Retina HD Display. It features a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 7-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 42,999 (MRP Rs. 56,200)

Lenovo Phab 2 32GB

The Lenovo Phab 2 32GB phablet is down to Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 10,999) during Flipkart's The Big Freedom Sale. You can get up to Rs. 9,000 off as an exchange offer. The Lenovo Phab 2 features a 6.4-inch HD display and is powered by the MTK8735 processor supported by 3GB of RAM. It comes with a 13-megapixel primary camera at the rear and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 10,999)

Apple iPhone 6s 32GB

The iPhone 6s 32GB is down to Rs. 35,999 (MRP Rs. 46,900) on Flipkart. The exchange offer can let you have an additional Rs. 15,600 (maximum) discount, and another Rs. 1,750 off if you pay with HDFC Bank cards during the sale period. The iPhone 6s features a 4.7-inch Retina HD Display and is powered by Apple's A9 chip. The smartphone comes with a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 35,999 (MRP Rs. 46,900)

Canon EOS 1300D DSLR with lens kit

Canon EOS 1300D DSLR is available at a discounted price of Rs. 23,499 (MRP Rs. 31,995) as part of the Flipkart sale. The DSLR camera comes with EF-S 18 - 55 IS II lens. You also get a free 16GB SD card and a camera bag with the purchase. The camera is powered by an 18-megapixel APS-C CMOS based sensor and is powered by Canon's DIGIC 4+. It includes support for Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity.

Price: Rs. 23,499 (MRP Rs. 31,995)

Apple iPad Pro 64GB 10.5-inch Wi-Fi

The latest iPad Pro 64GB 10.5-inch with Wi-Fi is down to Rs. 47,405 (MRP Rs. 50,800) on Flipkart's Big Freedom Sale. You can grab another Rs. 1,750 off the marked price by paying with an HDFC Bank card during the Flipkart Big Freedom Sale. That's still a very decent deal for the latest iPad Pro. The new iPad Pro 10.5-inch is powered by the A10X processor and features Apple's ProMotion technology. The iPad Pro comes with four speakers that offer a better audio experience. The 10.5-inch display runs at a resolution of 2224x1668 pixels. There's a 12-megapixel primary camera at the back and a 7-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 47,405 (MRP Rs. 50,800)

Sony Bravia 40-inch full HD LED TV

The Sony Bravia 40-inch full HD LED TV (model: KVL–40R352D) is down to Rs. 38,999 (MRP Rs. 47,900) during the Flipkart sake. You can buy the TV with a no-cost EMI offer, use an exchange offer to get another Rs. 12,000 off and pay with an HDFC Bank card to get another Rs. 1,750 off. The Sony Bravia 40-inch full HD LED TV comes with two HDMI ports and a single USB port.

Price: Rs. 38,999 (MRP Rs. 47,900)

Lenovo PA 10400 mAh power bank

The Lenovo PA 10400 mAh power bank is down to Rs. 849 (MRP Rs. 2,499) on Flipkart. That's a decent price for a 10400 mAh power bank. Power banks like these can be great especially if you're planning to go on a trip and don't want to be left with a smartphone or a tablet without any juice. Lenovo's power bank comes with two USB ports, each offering a maximum output of 2.1 A.

Price: Rs. 849 (MRP Rs. 2,499)

Google Pixel XL 32GB

The Google Pixel XL 32GB is down to Rs. 48,999 (MRP Rs. 67,000). You can exchange your old smartphone and get up to Rs. 15,600 off on your Pixel XL purchase during the Flipkart sale. If you're not keen on buying the new Pixel 2 XL smartphone that is expected to launch later this year, the Pixel XL is still a decent smartphone at this price. The Pixel XL features a 5.5-inch QHD display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset. It runs Android 7.1 out of the box.

If you prefer a deal on the smaller Google Pixel, check out our picks of the Amazon Great Indian sale.

Price: Rs. 48,999 (MRP Rs. 67,000)

