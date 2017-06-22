Moto C Plus Flipkart Open Sale at 12 Noon Today

How These Two TV Shows Are Changing the Rules for Adapting Books
Moto C Plus smartphone with 4000mAh battery launched in India on Monday carrying a price tag of Rs. 6,999. The smartphone went on sale the day after, and Flipkart says the entire stock of Moto C Plus units was sold out in 7 minutes. If you've been looking to buy the smartphone and had no luck earlier this week, you will have another chance later today. Flipkart is hosting an open sale of the Moto C Plus at 12 noon today.
The Moto C Plus runs on Android Nougat and sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. It is powered by a 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core Cortex-A53 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. You also get 16GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via a microSD slot (up to 128GB). The smartphone will be available in Black, White and Gold colour options on Flipkart.
The Moto C Plus comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1.12 micron pixels, autofocus, 71-degree field of view and an LED flash. It also gets a 2-megapixel front-facing camera similar to the Moto C. The smartphone houses a 4000mAh battery that is much larger than the 2350mAh battery inside the Moto C. The Moto C Plus measures 144x72.3x10mm and weighs 162 grams.
Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM and 3G connectivity. Much like the case with the Moto C, the Moto C Plus also gets 4G VoLTE support and dual-SIM card slots.
Flipkart Dream Phone Sale: Offers on iPhone 7 Plus, Moto Z, Google Pixel
Apart from the Moto C Plus, Flipkart is also hosting a big 'Own Your Dream Phone' sale where it is offering deals on iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone SE, iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro, Google Pixel, and Moto Z. Prices start at Rs. 14,999.
