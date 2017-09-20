The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale has started, with deals on TVs, smartwatches, and accessories. However, if you are looking to buy a smartphone, you will have to wait a day as the Flipkart offers on mobile phones go live at 12am on Thursday. But that doesn't mean you can't check out the Flipkart offers on mobiles to decide which one suits your requirements and budget the best as the e-commerce brand has revealed the deals it will provide on smartphones. Among the most attractive offers is the Rs. 16,010 discount on Samsung Galaxy S7 and Rs. 25,000 discount on the Huawei P9 smartphones. There will also be exclusive launches, exchange discounts, no cost EMIs, and Buyback Guarantee to make the Flipkart offers more attractive. So scroll down to check out all the Flipkart offers on mobiles revealed so far.

Flipkart offers on mobiles

As mentioned above, the most attractive Flipkart offers on mobiles are the ones on the Galaxy S7 and Huawei P9, whose prices have come down to Rs. 29,990 and Rs. 14,999, respectively. If fact, the Samsung phone will also come with an offer providing one-time screen replacement for Rs. 990, along with Buyback Guarantee of Rs. 15,000, no cost EMI, and extra Rs. 3,000 discount on exchanging an old smartphone. The Flipkart sale will also offer a host of Samsung smartphones under Rs. 7,000, including the Samsung Galaxy On5, Samsung Galaxy On7, and Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro.

If your eye is on an iPhone, on the other hand, Flipkart will offer deals on iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6 too, though it has not revealed the price cuts on the models yet. The Lenovo K8 Plus with 3GB RAM, priced at Rs. 10,999, will also be available at a cheaper price in the sale.

Limited stocks of the Xiaomi Redmi 4A (3GB + 32GB) and the newly launched Xiaomi Mi A1 will also be made available for Rs. 6,999 and Rs. 14,999 respectively. The sale of these two smartphones will begin at 12am midnight on September 21. Also available in limited stocks will be the Lenovo K8 Plus 4GB RAM variant at a discounted price (regular price is Rs. 11,999).

Exclusive launches in the Flipkart sale will include the Panasonic Eluga Ray 700 (Rs. 9,999), Eluga Ray 500 (Rs. 8,999), and Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie (Rs. 9,999); the prices mentioned here are after the Rs. 1,000, as part of the Flipkart offer. Panasonic P55 Max (Rs. 7,499), Eluga Ray X (Rs. 7,999), Sansui Horizon 2 (Rs. 4,999), Infinix Hot 4 Pro (Rs. 6,499), and Moto C Plus (Rs. 5,999) come with discounts of Rs. 1,000 as well.

The Panasonic P85 which is priced at Rs. 6,499, will now be priced at Rs. 4,999 in the sale. The Swipe Elite Sense is set to be priced at Rs. 5,999 (original price Rs. 7,499), and the Xolo Era 1X is going to be priced at Rs. 3,999 (original price Rs. 4,999). Similarly, the Yunique 2 which is priced at Rs. 5,999 will get Rs. 500 discount, and will be made available for Rs. 5,499 during the Big Billion Days sale.

The budget iVoomi Me 1, iVoomi Me 3 and iVoomi Me 3S will see discounts of Rs. 1,500, Rs. 2,301, and Rs. 1,801, respectively. The Smartron.srt phone will see a price cut of Rs. 5,000 and will be up for sale for Rs. 8,999. The ZTE Blade A2 Plus which is originally priced at Rs. 11,999 will be available for Rs. 7,999 only. There will be exchange offers on Oppo and Vivo smartphones as well.

Apart from price cuts and discounts, Bajaj Finserv is offering a No Cost EMI option to all smartphone buyers (purchase worth above Rs. 4,500). You can even buy a pair of premium metal earphones for Rs. 350 alongside the purchase of any smartphone, and cases and covers prices have also been dropped to Rs. 149 when bought alongside smartphones.

Talking about laptops, the Acer Predator Helios 300 Core i7 7th generation (8 GB/1 TB HDD/128 GB SSD/Windows 10 Home/4 GB Graphics) G3-572 gaming laptop which is currently available for Rs. 1,09,990 will be available for as low as Rs. 59,990 only during the sale. Furthermore, the Acer Predator Helios 300 Core i5 7th Gen gaming laptop which is currently priced at Rs. 99,990, will be up for sale for as low as Rs. 49,990 only.

Flipkart is also offering 10 percent Instant Discount on all SBI Debit and Credit Cards. On electronics, the e-commerce site is offering up to 90 percent off, exchange offers, no cost EMI, and BuyBack Guarantee as well. SBI credit and debit card holders can get discounts of up to Rs. 4,500 in the sale on purchases of Rs. 1,500 or above (maximum discount per day is capped at Rs. 1,500).