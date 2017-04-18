Lenovo K6 Power, Lenovo P2 , Lenovo K5 Note, and other popular Lenovo smartphones and other devices are on sale on Flipkart as parts of the Lenovo Days Sale to mark the third anniversary of the Lenovo-Flipkart association. The Flipkart Lenovo sale features 23 products as of now, and will be on till Wednesday.

Lenovo mobile offers during Flipkart sale

The Lenovo K6 Power (3GB RAM/32GB built-in storage) is currently being offered on the website at Rs. 8,999 (usually priced at Rs. 9,999). Further, Lenovo and Flipkart are also offering up to Rs. 8,500 off on the Lenovo K6 Power as part of exchange offer. The 4GB variant of the Lenovo K6 Power is being offered at Rs. 9,999, and an additional discount up to Rs. 9,000 can be availed as part of Flipkart exchange offer.

As part of the Flipkart Lenovo sale, Lenovo P2 (3GB RAM/32GB built-in storage) is currently available at Rs. 13,999 (usually priced at Rs. 16,999) while Lenovo P2 (4GB RAM/32GB built-in storage) is being offered at Rs. 15,999 (usually priced at Rs. 17,999) on the website. With exchange offers, Flipkart is currently offering up to Rs. 13,000 off on the 3GB variant of Lenovo P2 and up to Rs. 15,000 off on the 4GB variant.

The three memory/ storage variants of Lenovo K5 Note, i.e. 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage, 4GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage, and 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage, are available at Rs. 12,499, Rs. 11,499, and Rs. 10,999 respectively with a discount of Rs. 1,000 on each. Moreover, the Lenovo K5 Note variants are available with exchange offer discounts of Rs. 11,500, Rs. 10,500, and Rs. 10,000 respectively on Flipkart as well.

The Lenovo Phab gets a Rs. 2,000 discount. The Lenovo Phab 2 and Phab 2 Plus get Rs. 1,000 discounts, and up to Rs. 9,000 off on exchange offer at Flipkart. Moving to a higher price range, Lenovo is offering a Rs. 2,000 discount on its Phab 2 Pro smartphone (64GB model), which is currently available at Rs. 27,990 via Flipkart.

Lenovo tablets and other offers during Flipkart sale

Interestingly, Lenovo is also offering Umido VR controller (compatible with Lenovo K5 Note) at a discounted price of Rs. 299 (usually priced at Rs. 999) and ANT VR headset (designed for Lenovo) at a price of Rs. 399 (usually priced at Rs. 1,299) as part of the sale. Laptops on offer as part of the Flipkart Lenovo sale include those from the Yoga and Ideapad series.

Lenovo tablet discounts include a Rs. 2,001 discount on the Lenovo Tab 3 16GB (normally priced at Rs. 15,000), and a Rs. 5,010 discount on the Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro 64GB.