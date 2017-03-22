Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Flipkart Electronics Sale: Discounts, Exchange Offers on iPhone 7, Google Pixel, and More

 
22 March 2017
Flipkart Electronics Sale: Discounts, Exchange Offers on iPhone 7, Google Pixel, and More

Highlights

  • SBI is offering 10 percent instant discount on its credit cards
  • Exchange offer is applicable on a variety of smartphones
  • Smartwatches and accessories are also on offer

Flipkart on Wednesday began hosting an Electronics Sale, and several smartphones, tablets, and other gadgets are on offer. These include the Moto Z, Moto Z Play, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, Google Pixel, Chromecast, TVs, smartwatches, and more.

The e-commerce site is offering 10 percent instant discount to all SBI credit card holders for a minimum purchase of Rs. 5,999. The maximum discount on each card is a maximum of Rs. 1,500. This offer is valid only till the Flipkart Electronics Sale lasts i.e. till Friday.

iPhone 7 all variants see a 20 percent discount on purchase, and the buyer can avail an exchange offer as well for a further price cut of up to Rs. 13,500. The iPhone 7 Plus also sees the same price discount and exchange offer on its 32GB, 128GB variant and 256GB variants. The iPhone 6s 32GB variant gets a flat Rs. 7,000 off, and the same exchange offer can be applied on this variant as well. The iPhone 6 16GB variant gets a price cut of Rs. 10, 500, with further discount applicable through exchange offer.

The Google Pixel has up to Rs 20,000 off on exchange, and the Google Pixel XL has up to Rs. 13,500. Moto Z and Moto Z Play offer exchange discount of up to Rs. 15,500. The Samsung A9 Pro gets a of Rs. 6,950, and also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 13,500 applicable. Samsung C9 Pro, Honor 8, Huawei P9, Sony Xperia XA Ultra are all applicable for exchange offer discounts as well. Many other mid-range smartphones are also on discount, and you can see all of them on the Flipkart page.

Tablets like the Apple iPad and Lenovo Yoga 3, apart from the large-screened Lenovo Phab 2 Pro phablet, have got a price cut and other bundled deals, and you can check them all out here. Flipkart has also put up offers on smartwatches like Apple Watch, Moto 360, Asus ZenWatch 3, and all the deals can be found here. There are numerous deals on TVs, laptops, cameras and accessories, and computer peripherals as well, and head here to see everything that's on offer. For example, the Google Chromecast 2 is available for Rs. 2,999, at a Rs. 400 discount.

It's worth noting that the exchange offer discount will vary depending on the device you exchange it with. We recommend that you register and fill in your address and card details beforehand to ensure smooth checkout. Also compare prices, see detailed specifications, check retailer, and warranty details before purchasing a product.

Tags: Flipkart, Flipkart SAle, Flipkart Electronics Sale, Mobiles, iPhone 7 Price Cute, iPhone 7 Plus Price Cut, Tablets, Wearables, Android, Apple
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

