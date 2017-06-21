Ahead of the GST rollout, all the e-commerce sites are hosting sales and discount offers on smartphones and other electronics. Joining the bandwagon, Flipkart is hosting the #OwnYourDreamPhone sale from June 22 to June 24, where it will offer lucrative discounts, exchange offers, and No Cost EMI options on the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, Google Pixel and Moto Z smartphones to name a few.

Flipkart claims that it will be bringing down the prices of all iPhone models by at least Rs. 2,000. The company claims that the iPhone 7 Plus 128GB will see an up to 25 percent discount. The iPhone 7 32GB which is originally priced at Rs. 60,000 will see a price cut of more than Rs. 10,000. On its site, Flipkart claims that the iPhone 7 32GB will be priced at Rs. 4_,499 during the sale.

In addition, the company claims that the iPhone 6 will be available in limited quantities in both 16GB and 32GB variants at never before prices. For instance, the 32GB variant is set to be priced at Rs. 25,999. The iPhone 6s Plus will be priced at Rs. 40,999, and Flipkart is touting it to be the ‘lowest price in India’. Furthermore, the iPhone 5s which is priced at Rs. 20,000, will be made available for Rs. 1_,999 during the sale. The iPhone 6s 32GB model, normally priced at Rs. 47,999, will see a price cut to Rs. 3_,999.

Google Pixel will see a discount to Rs. 3_,999,, as well as and an extra Rs. 2,000 on exchange with select models. The Moto Z (with Style Mod) which is compatible with all Moto Mods will be available at a special price of Rs. 10,000 off, and can be purchased for Rs. 29,999 during the sale period. Currently, Flipkart is hosting a ‘Back to College’ laptop sale as well, with Intel-powered budget laptops available for as low as Rs. 9,999. The Redmi Note 4 is also up for grabs for all those interested.