Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Get a Big Sale on Flipkart on Wednesday

 
31 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Get a Big Sale on Flipkart on Wednesday

Highlights

  • The sale will provide exchange options and other offers
  • The smartphone was recently confirmed to get Android 7.0 Nougat
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was launched in India earlier this year

The Redmi Note 4 has been one of the more popular Xiaomi handsets since its India launch earlier this year and in order to mark its 6-month anniversary, Flipkart is organising a "Big Redmi Note 4" sale on Wednesday - its regular weekly flash sale day. The sale for the Xiaomi smartphone will start from 12pm IST on Wednesday and the company will offer exchange offers, EMI facility, and buyback guarantee options.

As part of the Big Redmi Note 4 sale, Flipkart is offering assured "Buyback Guarantee" for a price of Rs. 249, across all variants of the phone, i.e., 2GB of RAM/ 32GB of inbuilt storage , 3GB of RAM/ 64GB of built-in storage, and 4GB of RAM/ 64GB storage. The website will also be offering an assured 40 percent value back when the smartphone is exchanged within a period of 6-8 months, from the date of purchase.

xiaomi redmi note 4 sale story Redmi Note 4 Sale Story

"Customers can also exchange their old smartphones for a new Redmi Note 4 for as low as Rs. 999, availing up to Rs. 12,000 off," the company said in its release. The customers can also avail an additional discount of Rs. 500 on MI Air Purifier 2, with every purchase of the Redmi Note 4. The site is also promoting EMI's via Citibank credit card.

Importantly, Flipkart has said that it has ensured "ample stock availability" for the Big Redmi Note 4 sale. To recall, the Flipkart listing of the Redmi Note 4 recently revealed that the smartphone will be getting an upgrade to Android 7.0 Nougat eventually.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Great battery performance
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • Hybrid SIM slot
  • Too much software bloat
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4100mAh
Tags: Big Redmi Note 4 Sale, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Sale, Mobiles, Android, Flipkart, Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi
Flipkart Announces Billion-Brand to Sell 'Made-in-India' Products
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Get a Big Sale on Flipkart on Wednesday
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Oppo F3
TRENDING
  1. Facebook Shuts Down AI System After Bots Language Humans Can't Understand
  2. Jio Phone: Idea 4G Phone in the Works, Priced Around Rs. 2,500
  3. Apple May Have Accidentally Revealed the Biggest Feature of iPhone 8
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Android Nougat Update Confirmed for India Model
  5. 'Courage to Continue', Snapdeal CEO Kunal Bahl Writes To Employees
  6. Jio Phone, Free With Rs. 1,500 Deposit, Unlimited 4G Data, Launched
  7. Want to Book Jio Phone? Here's How You Can Order the Mobile for Yourself
  8. This Is When Nokia 3 Will Get Android 7.1.1 Nougat Update
  9. WhatsApp Now Supports Launcher App Shortcuts on Android
  10. Xiaomi Mi 5X With MIUI 9, Musk vs Zuckerberg, and More News This Week
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.