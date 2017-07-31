The Redmi Note 4 has been one of the more popular Xiaomi handsets since its India launch earlier this year and in order to mark its 6-month anniversary, Flipkart is organising a "Big Redmi Note 4" sale on Wednesday - its regular weekly flash sale day. The sale for the Xiaomi smartphone will start from 12pm IST on Wednesday and the company will offer exchange offers, EMI facility, and buyback guarantee options.

As part of the Big Redmi Note 4 sale, Flipkart is offering assured "Buyback Guarantee" for a price of Rs. 249, across all variants of the phone, i.e., 2GB of RAM/ 32GB of inbuilt storage , 3GB of RAM/ 64GB of built-in storage, and 4GB of RAM/ 64GB storage. The website will also be offering an assured 40 percent value back when the smartphone is exchanged within a period of 6-8 months, from the date of purchase.

"Customers can also exchange their old smartphones for a new Redmi Note 4 for as low as Rs. 999, availing up to Rs. 12,000 off," the company said in its release. The customers can also avail an additional discount of Rs. 500 on MI Air Purifier 2, with every purchase of the Redmi Note 4. The site is also promoting EMI's via Citibank credit card.

Importantly, Flipkart has said that it has ensured "ample stock availability" for the Big Redmi Note 4 sale. To recall, the Flipkart listing of the Redmi Note 4 recently revealed that the smartphone will be getting an upgrade to Android 7.0 Nougat eventually.