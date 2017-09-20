Huawei's Honor brand on Wednesday announced that its Honor 6X and Honor 8 Pro smartphones will now be available via Flipkart, making their appearance on Thursday during the online retailer's Big Billion Days sale. Both the Honor smartphones were launched exclusively via Amazon India, and are now being made available through Flipkart.

During the Flipkart's Big Billion Days, the Honor 6X and Honor 8 Pro will be available with special offers. The Honor 6X will be available at Rs. 1,000 flat off, and will be priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 32GB storage model, and Rs. 12,999 for the 64GB storage model. The Honor 8 Pro, on the other hand, will have an additional Rs. 3,000 available on product exchange.

Without any offer, the Honor 6X (Review) will be available at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 13,999, while the Honor 8 Pro (Review) at Rs 29,999. Honor says that interested consumers can avail similar benefits on both the Honor smartphones via Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale from Thursday.

Commenting on the announcement, P Sanjeev, Vice President, Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group India said, "We have been constantly expanding our horizon with our offerings in terms of products and breakthrough technology. Since India is one of our key markets, we had to ensure that our devices are available for everyone and our associations with Amazon and Flipkart will help us achieve our goal. With the festive season round the corner, we aim to maximise our sales and take forward our global success in India."

To refresh on the specifications, the Honor 8 Pro was launched in July this year and only the 6GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage of the smartphone has been unveiled in the country. The dual-SIM Honor 8 Pro runs Android 7.0 Nougat-based EMUI 5.1 out-of-the-box and features a 5.7-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) LTPS LCD display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 960 coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM. Honor 8 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup that consists of two 12-megapixel sensors with f/2.2 aperture, laser autofocus, LED flash, and 4K video recording.

Honor 6X, on the other hand, was launched in India back in January this year and sports a dual rear camera setup. It comes with one 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 sensor that supports PDAF (autofocus time of 0.3 seconds is being touted) and an additional 2-megapixel sensor.