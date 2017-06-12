Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

EU Probes Qualcomm-NXP Semiconductor Mega-Deal

 
12 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
EU Probes Qualcomm-NXP Semiconductor Mega-Deal

Highlights

  • EU launched an antitrust probe Friday into Qualcomm NXP deal
  • The deal was announced by the companies in October last year
  • The deal is valued at $47 billion and got antitrust's approval in April

The EU launched an antitrust probe Friday into US semiconductor maker Qualcomm's $47-billion purchase of Dutch rival NXP, the biggest ever in the sector.

The European Commission said the "in-depth investigation" was due to concerns that the deal would affect competition and lead to higher prices for consumers.

The deal announced in October was aimed at extending Qualcomm's footprint into the "Internet of things" - everyday objects connected to the Web - and the automobile sector.

"The Commission has concerns that the transaction could lead to higher prices, less choice and reduced innovation in the semiconductor industry," the Brussels-based EU executive said in a statement.

Qualcomm insisted that by working together the companies would "produce even greater innovation than they would alone", adding that it still expects the purchase to go through by the end of the year.

"Qualcomm is confident that it can address the concerns raised by the European Commission and intends to continue working with the Commission and other regulators to secure clearance," a company spokeswoman said.

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said people were dependent on semiconductors, "as semiconductors are used in practically every electronic device".

"With this investigation, we want to ensure that consumers will continue to benefit from secure and innovative products at competitive prices," she said.

The Commission is responsible for carrying out investigations to uphold free and fair competition in the 28-nation bloc's single market.

The deal, the largest ever in the semiconductor market, was designed to boost the US company amid falling mobile phone sales and stiff market competition.

Based in the Dutch town of Eindhoven, NXP is a leading maker of chips for the auto industry, as well as for contactless payment systems.

A former division of the Dutch electronics giant Philips, it became independent in 2006.

Vestager has launched a series of antitrust cases against US firms, winning praise in Europe but angering Washington.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Qualcomm, NXP, Semiconductor, Mobiles, Smartphone, Tablets, Telecom, US, US Antitrust
Google Glass, Apple Newton, Nokia N-Gage Make It to 'Museum of Failure'
Redmi Note 4
EU Probes Qualcomm-NXP Semiconductor Mega-Deal
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lenovo K6 Note
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 5 Launch Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  2. WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These Platforms on June 30
  3. Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Now Available in India at Rs. 31,900
  4. Xbox One X vs PS4 Pro: How the Two High-End Consoles Compare
  5. Reliance Jio Feature Phone, OnePlus 5 Leaks, and More News This Week
  6. OnePlus 2 Will Not Get Android Nougat, Company Reportedly Confirms
  7. Reliance Jio Giving 20 Percent Extra Data to Select Lyf Smartphone Buyers
  8. Google Daydream View VR Headset is Now Available in India
  9. Nokia 9 FCC Listing Hints at HMD Global's US Expansion Plans
  10. Honor 9 With Dual Rear Cameras, Huawei Pay Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.