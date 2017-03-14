ESTI's smart iPhone case - Eye has now achieved its target sum on Kickstarter and looks set to bring all functionalities that are usually associated with Android smartphones to the Apple phones. With Eye case, features like microSD card storage, dual SIM card slots, and wireless charging among others will now be available to iPhone users as well.

If you are wondering how this has been made possible, ESTI has essentially attached an Android smartphone at the back of the iPhone with its case. The iPhone case offered by the company comes with a 5-inch full-HD AMOLED display, runs Android 7.1 Nougat, and is powered by a 2.3GHz quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU. It comes with an always-on display and houses a 2800mAh battery that increases the battery life of the unit altogether.

The case comes with dual SIM card slots and features up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. It further offers NFC functionality and has a, wait for it, 3.5mm headphone jack. Additionally, it provides infrared functionality that can be used to control television or air conditioners by the users.

There are two variants of the iPhone case, one that comes with cellular connectivity, X1 Eye, and another that does not - X1 Eye. Even though the case is eventually expected to retail at $189 (roughly Rs. 12,400), the early backers of the campaign can get it at just $95(roughly Rs. 6,250). The X1 Eye 4G can be backed with $129(roughly Rs. 8,500).

The ESTI Eye case notably doesn't have its own mic and speakers and therefore relies on the iPhone for these hardware components. Also, it mirrors the display of the camera app on its screen to help users click pictures.

There is no doubt that this is an exciting accessory that might help users who prefer iPhones but miss out on some of the more useful features from Android smartphones. ESTI has even provided an option to the backers to wait till the next iPhone comes out in order to ensure that its accessory is compatible with it.

Of course, this is not the first iPhone case that runs Android. Last year, accessory maker Jijia launched the Mesuit case for iPhone. The case is a fully-functional mobile device and has its own modem, SIM card, and runs Mesuit OS 1.0, an Android-based OS with an Apus Launcher. The case is available in small and large variant at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,000) and CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 11,000) respectively.