Back in March this year, Android co-founder Andy Rubin shared a teaser image of an upcoming smartphone from his company, Essential, which featured a large edge-to-edge display. It seems like we might now be nearing the launch of the smartphone as Essential has announced that "something big" is coming our way next week.

In its announcement tweet on Thursday, Essential said, "We're here to let you know something big is coming May 30th! Stay tuned..." This suggests that the company might finally unveil the phone on Tuesday. However, it would be a wise idea to hold the horses as of now because the company has not explicitly mentioned it as a launch date. Essential can possibly choose to make some announcement regarding the specifications on the phone next week.

Interestingly enough, the company followed its aforementioned tweet with another post on the website to hold people over till next week. This time around, Essential posted an image with just the outline of the phone but interestingly, the phone appeared to have some spherical extension on top of the display. On tweaking the image a little, CNBC Technology Product Editor Todd Haselton found that the extension looks like a spherical lens of a camera on the smartphone.

Photo Credit: Todd Haselton/ Twitter

Last month, Andy Rubin posted an image on Twitter that suggested that the company might be working on some sort of wide angle camera lens. As the new teaser image also indicates the presence of a rather large camera lens, the Essential smartphone can possibly offer 360-degree video recording.

To recall, the upcoming smartphone from Essential was reportedly spotted at GFXBench as well. As per the spotted listing, the smartphone would run on Android 7.0 Nougat and will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor clocked at 2.2GHz. Notably, the Essential smartphone has been confirmed to run Android as operating system.

The benchmark hinted that the Essential FIH-PM1, expected to be the bezel-less phone, will feature 4GB of RAM and come with 16GB storage. It was further said to sport a 12-megapixel rear camera alongside an 8-megapixel front camera. The screen resolution of the handset was listed as 1312x2560 pixels.