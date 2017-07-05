Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Energizer Launches Cases, Chargers, Cables, and Other Mobile Accessories in India

 
05 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Energizer Launches Cases, Chargers, Cables, and Other Mobile Accessories in India

Highlights

  • Energizer has marked its India launch with a bunch of new products
  • It launched waterproof & shockproof mobile cases for iPhones
  • Products will be available in a price range of Rs. 399 to Rs. 1,299

Avenir Telecom, a licensee of Energizer brand for smartphones and accessories, on Wednesday at an event in New Delhi announced its foray into the Indian market with the launch of a slew of Energizer accessories. The range of products includes tempered glasses, USB cables, charging solutions, Apple-certified products, and USB hub stations, among others. Energizer products will go on sale in India starting July 17 on both offline and online channels including Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal, and Tata Cliq. The French company has partnered Paras Group for distribution, and the latter will be responsible for offline sales through its retail outlets spread across 15 major cities.

The company says the Energizer products launched are targeted at consumers "fed up of duplicate accessories" and are on a lookout of better substitutes. Energizer products come in three categories - classic, hi-tech, and ultimate for the products like mobile cases & covers, USB chargers, travel adapters, multi-plug chargers, car kits, and USB connectors with 1.2-metre long cables. Besides, the company also provides accessories for corporate uses such as the multi-connector power station that can charge up to six devices at a time.

As we said, the entire product range will be available for purchase on both offline and online platforms with international warranty up to two years. However, the pricing of the individual products has not been disclosed by the company with just a price segment of Rs. 399 to Rs. 2,999.

In addition, Energizer shockproof and waterproof mobile cases, which will protect iPhone high-end Samsung Galaxy models from accidental fall, dust, and water, with their IP68 rating. The company claims that the waterproof case can allow the smartphone usage underwater up to one hour and to a maximum depth of 30 metres, whereas the shockproof case will provide protection to your smartphone against accidental fall up to three metres. The company told Gadgets 360 that it will launch similar mobile cases for other smartphones including the mid-range and low-range ones in future.

The company said it is also working on stretchable USB cables and lifetime cables under the Energizer brand that will come with 5 years of international warranty, which will be a first in the battery solutions market across the globe, the company claims. Talking about the Energizer's charging connector cables, the company is also touting a 'power sharing cable' that can charge any phone (both iPhone and Android) from another OTG-supported phone. The company also revealed that it will launch a Bluetooth-controlled surge protector in the second phase in India.

Speaking at the launch, Business Development Director, South Asia & South East Asia at Avenir Telecom, Manish Prasad commented "For years, Energizer has brought consumer focused products that power the essential devices which help people stay connected throughout the time providing a complete solution to fulfil daily lifestyle needs." He further added, "Energizer is going to continue the same legacy in India providing their customers with superior quality products, eventually increasing penetration rate in Indian market for the technology sector."

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Energizer, Avenir Telecom, Energizer Accessories, Battery Packs, USB Charger, iPhone Charger, Power Stations, Energizer India Launch, Mobiles, Tablets
Shubham Verma

Shubham can usually be found busy juggling tech news and rumours, if he is not lost contemplating the state of technology and its progress towards utopia. He is a ... More

Indus OS, Yes Bank to Launch OS-Integrated UPI Payment Platform
Energizer Launches Cases, Chargers, Cables, and Other Mobile Accessories in India
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vivo V5S
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio to Unveil Rs. 500 4G VoLTE Feature Phone on July 21: Report
  2. Reliance Jio Offering 224GB of 4G Data at Rs. 509: Here's How to Claim it
  3. Nubia N2 With 5000mAh Battery, 16-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  4. Moto E4 Plus With 5000mAh Battery to Launch in India on July 12
  5. Samsung Galaxy J5 Pro With 13-Megapixel Front Camera Launched
  6. Reliance Jio Promotional Offers End in July: What Happens Next?
  7. Nokia, Xiaomi Announce Business Collaboration, Multi-Year Patent Deal
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Be Available to Buy in India Today
  9. Nokia 9: Everything We Know So Far
  10. Motorola Launches Budget-End In-Ear Headphones at Rs. 999
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.