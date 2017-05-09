Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Dialog CEO Brushes Off Worries It Could Lose Apple as Customer

 
09 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Dialog CEO Brushes Off Worries It Could Lose Apple as Customer

Dialog Semiconductor poured cold water on claims that it could lose Apple as a customer, saying that relations with its biggest customers remained very strong and that signals for new projects were positive.

Asked about Dialog's business with Apple, Chief Executive Jalal Bagherli told Reuters in an interview: "The relationship remains very strong, we have been invited for the design of a lot of new products, more than we can choose."

The Anglo-German company's chips go into Apple's and Samsung' smartphones. An analyst report suggested last month that Apple was looking into ways to design its own chips, causing the stock to drop by more than a third during one trading session.

Apple does not allow its suppliers to discuss their relations with the iPhone maker, but analysts estimate that Dialog gets more then 70 percent of revenues from Apple, making it the company's biggest customer.

"When we get to the end of this year we will be talking a bit about 2019 projects, products that will be launched in the third quarter of 2019. And we certainly have no sense that there is any breakdown in our relations with our biggest customer," Bagherli added.

"It is completely to the contrary. All the signals in terms of time span, in terms of the number of projects, all the indicators that I would go to the bank with and get a mortgage with are positive," he said.

Dialog said earlier on Tuesday that it expected its second-quarter and full-year gross margins to come to around the 46 percent it reached in the first quarter.

"There is always pressure from large customers but if you look at 46.1 percent it is a very respectable margin to keep across the year. It certainly doesn't signal a big drop or pressure on pricing," Bagherli said, adding that margins could improve early next year.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Dialog, Dialog CEO, Apple, Semiconductor, Mobiles, Dialog Semiconductor
WhatsApp Reveals It's Encrypting iCloud Backups; Hackers Say It Can Be Thwarted
Redmi Note 4
Dialog CEO Brushes Off Worries It Could Lose Apple as Customer
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Redmi Note 3
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio Offers Up to 100 Percent Cashback on JioFi Router Purchase
  2. HTC U Play Price Slashed in India, Now Available on Amazon at Rs. 29,990
  3. Reliance Jio JioFi Offers, WhatsApp India Record, and More: 360 Daily
  4. Google Makes It Easier to Read Pages Offline With Chrome for Android
  5. Flipkart Big 10 Sale: What’s ‘Bid and Win’, and How Does it Work?
  6. For Nokia Phones, India Will Be the Proof of Concept: HMD Global
  7. This Smartphone Has a 10000mAh Battery With Fast Charging
  8. OnePlus 5 Teased by Company; OnePlus 3T 128GB Variant Goes Out of Stock
  9. Snapdragon 630, 660 to Perform in Mid-to-Premium Price Segment: Qualcomm
  10. Amazon Prime Members Can Now Buy Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro at a Discount
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.