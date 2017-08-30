Coolpad Opens First Experience Zone in India

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Coolpad on Tuesday launched its first experience zone plus service centre in India in New Delhi. Here, its customers can have a hands-on experience of the Coolpad products before purchasing them. The experience zone was opened in Westend Mall, District Center, Janakpuri.

Coolpad is also planning to launch six more experience zones in the coming months in India and has appointed 'MARS E-Services' as front-end service partner for expanding its service network as 'Exclusive and Multi-brand' in the country.

'MARS E-Service' will open four experience centres in Delhi, one in Hyderabad and one in Bengaluru by the end of this year.

"With the positive sentiment around the Indian smartphone market, the country is preparing for the biggest growth. We expect our customers to receive the best services at all our exclusive experience centres across India, by the end of this year," said Syed Tajuddin, CEO Coolpad India, in a statement.

Both offline as well as online products of Coolpad will be available in the demo zones for the customers to experience at its experience centre.

"The exclusive experience centres are our commitment for the Indian market and a step further to our goal of offering the best service to our customers," added Lawrence Zeng, South Asia Head, Coolpad.

Written with inputs from IANS