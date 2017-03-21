Chinese smartphone manufacturer Coolpad last week launched the Coolpad Note 5 Lite in India, and revealed a Tuesday, March 21 availability. The smartphone will go on sale via Amazon India at 12pm IST. The Coolpad Note 5 Lite price is Rs. 8,199, and it will be available in Gold and Grey colour variants.

A more basic version of the Coolpad Note 5, which was launched in India back in September, the Coolpad Note 5 Lite is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs Cool UI 8.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) 2.5D curved glass IPS display with a pixel density of 294ppi and a 70.6 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The Coolpad Note 5 Lite is powered by a 1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735CP SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM and a Mali 720 GPU. It sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with dual-LED flash, and an 8-megapixel front camera with LED flash. It bears a fingerprint sensor on the back panel.

The Note 5 Lite has 16GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 64GB), and also features USB OTG support. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, 3.5mm audio jack, and Micro-USB. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. It is powered by a 2500mAh battery that as per Coolpad is rated to deliver up to 200 hours of standby time. The smartphone weighs 148 grams, and measures 145.3x72.3x8.7mm.