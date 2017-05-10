Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Coolpad Note 5 , Note 5 Lite to Be Available at Discounts in Amazon Great Indian Sale 2017

  hindi
10 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Coolpad Note 5 , Note 5 Lite to Be Available at Discounts in Amazon Great Indian Sale 2017

Coolpad Note 5 Lite

Highlights

  • Coolpad Note 5 was launched last year
  • Coolpad Note 5 Lite was launched in March this year
  • The discounted prices will be available between April 11-14

Coolpad has announced that the company will be offering its Coolpad Note 5 and Note 5 Lite smartphones at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 6,999 as part of second edition of Amazon Great Indian Sale, which starts from Thursday, May 11. To recall, Coolpad Note 5 was launched at a price of Rs. 10,999 in India last year while the Coolpad Note 5 Lite was launched earlier this year with a price tag of Rs. 8,199.

The discounted prices for the Coolpad Note 5 and Coolpad Note 5 Lite smartphones will be available during the length of the sale, i.e., from May 11-14.

"India is among the top performing markets for Coolpad where we have received a tremendous response for Note series. Both Note 5 and Note 5 Lite were among the most popular choice for smartphone buyers on the Amazon platform. The response we have got from our consumer over the years with every launch has been overwhelming and we are positive to get a similar response during the The Amazon Great India Sale which is scheduled for 11th - 14th May 2017," Syed Tajuddin, CEO at Coolpad India, was quoted as saying in the company's release.

coolpad note 5 story Coolpad Note 5

Coolpad Note 5

The metal-unibody dual-SIM Coolpad Note 5 smartphone bears a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display with 2.5D Curved Glass and a pixel density of 401ppi. It runs Cool UI 8.0, based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 617 SoC, coupled with the Adreno 405 GPU and 4GB of RAM.

The Coolpad Note 5 bears a 13-megapixel real camera with a dual-LED flash, and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with its own LED flash module and a 'smart beautification feature'. The smartphone bears 32GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 64GB) - in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration, which means users can either use a second SIM card or a microSD card.

The Note 5 bears a fingerprint scanner on the back panel that's touted to unlock the smartphone in 0.5 seconds. It also supports gesture shortcuts, as well as support for both left and right hand input. The company notes that the Coolpad Note 5 supports all 4G bands in India, with 4G VoLTE support as well.

Moving on to the Coolpad Note 5 Lite, The dual-SIM smartphone runs Cool UI 8.0, based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It bears a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) 2.5D curved glass IPS display with a pixel density of 294ppi and a 70.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a 1GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735CP SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM and a Mali 720 GPU. It sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with dual-LED flash, and an 8-megapixel front camera with LED flash. It bears a fingerprint sensor on the back panel.

The Coolpad Note 5 Lite has 16GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 64GB), and also features USB OTG support. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, 3.5mm audio jack, and Micro-USB. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. It is powered by a 2500mAh battery that's rated to deliver up to 200 hours of standby time. The smartphone weighs 148 grams, and measures 145.3x72.3x8.7mm.

Coolpad Note 5 Lite

Coolpad Note 5 Lite

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Good looks and build quality
  • 3GB of RAM
  • Bad
  • Weak processor
  • Average camera quality
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Coolpad Note 5 Lite review

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1GHz quad-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2500mAh

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Coolpad Note 5, Coolpad Note 5 Lite, Amazon Great Indian Sale, Coolpad Note 5 Price, Coolpad Note 5 Specifications, Coolpad Note 5 Lite Specifications, Coolpad Note 5 Lite Price, India
Reliance Jio JioFiber Trial Cities Officially Revealed
Redmi Note 4
Coolpad Note 5 , Note 5 Lite to Be Available at Discounts in Amazon Great Indian Sale 2017
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Redmi Note 3
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Go on Sale in India Today
  2. Reliance Jio JioFiber Is Being Trialled in These Cities
  3. OnePlus 5's Leaked Benchmark Scores Show It Beating Samsung Galaxy S8+
  4. Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom With Dual Rear Cameras Finally Becomes Available
  5. Google's Brand New Smartphone OS Has Been Leaked in Images and Video
  6. Reliance Jio Effect? Airtel Posts Smallest Quarterly Profit in Four Years
  7. Flipkart Big 10 Sale: What’s ‘Bid and Win’, and How Does it Work?
  8. Vivo V5s Review
  9. Amazon Prime Members Can Now Buy Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro at a Discount
  10. HTC U Play Price Slashed in India, Now Available on Amazon at Rs. 29,990
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.