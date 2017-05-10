Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Coolpad Cool Play 6 With Dual Rear Cameras, 4060mAh Battery Launched

 
10 May 2017
Coolpad Cool Play 6 With Dual Rear Cameras, 4060mAh Battery Launched

Highlights

  • The Coolpad Cool Play 6 sports a dual camera setup
  • It runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat
  • Smartphone will go on sale in China on May 16

Coolpad on Wednesday now launched the Coolpad Cool Play 6 smartphone. The company touts it as a gaming smartphone with a mammoth 4060mAh battery. The Coolpad Cool Play 6 is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 8,900), and is up for registrations in China. The smartphone will go on sale from May 16 in the country.

As per the report, Coolpad Cool Play 6 sports a metal frame with the fingerprint scanner and the dual camera setup situated at the back. It is made available in Soft Gold and Black colour options, and the volume rockers as well as the power button are situated on the right edge of the device. Dual speaker grilles are seen at the bottom edge of the smartphone with the USB Type-C port sitting in the middle.

As for specifications, the Coolpad Cool Play 6 runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, sports a 5.5-inch (1080x1920 pixels) display and is powered by the 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 chipset paired with Adreno 510 GPPU and 6GB RAM. It offers 64GB internal storage on board with the option to expand further with the help of a microSD card slot.

As for optics, the Coolpad Cool Play 6 sports a dual camera setup - with two 13-megapixel Sony sensors for monochrome and depth of field functions. The main sensor comes with 6P lens, autofocus, dual-tine LED flash, as well as f/2.0 aperture. For selfies, you get an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture in the front. The smartphone packs a 4060mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 252 hours on standby, up to 9 hours of internet browsing, 8 hours of video watching and 6 hours of extreme gaming. The China launch of the smartphone was reported by Android Headlines.

Furthermore, Coolpad has reportedly embedded an 'intelligent temperature control technology' which ensures that the smartphone doesn't heat up during intense game sessions. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, WiFi (802.11 ac/a/b/g/n), Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, and Wi-Fi. The handset measures 152x75.2x8.45mm and weighs 170 grams.

Coolpad Cool Play 6

Coolpad Cool Play 6

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.4GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

6GB

OS

Android 7.1.1

Storage

64MB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4060mAh

Tasneem Akolawala

