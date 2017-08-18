Coolpad has expanded its portfolio by launching the Cool M7 smartphone in China. The smartphone is priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 25,900), and is available for pre-orders on JD.com. The Coolpad Cool M7 will go on sale in the country on August 26.

The Coolpad Cool M7 has been launched in Matte Black and Blue colour options. It has a slim metallic unibody with a single camera setup at the back. The home button sits in the front, bearing the fingerprint sensor. The volume and power keys are on the right edge of the smartphone, and the USB Type-C port sits on the bottom edge of the device. The 3.5mm audio jack sits on the top edge.

Coming to the specifications, the Coolpad Cool M7 smartphone runs on the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat software with Cool UI customisations. The dual-SIM device has a 5.5-inch (1080x1920 pixels) full-HD display with 2.5D curved glass protection. It is powered by the 14nm Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC (clocked at up to 2GHz) that's paired with Adreno 506 GPU and 4GB of RAM. Internal storage is at 64GB.

As for camera, the Coolpad Cool M7 sports a 12-megapixel Sony IMX362 rear camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture, and dual-tone LED flash support. At the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture, and 79.8-degree field of view. The smartphone packs a 3200mAh battery, and connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/ 5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2, GPS + GLONASS, and USB 2.0 Type-C. The dimensions of the smartphone are at 151.16x74.32x6.9mm and it weighs 152 grams only.

There is no word on when the smartphone will launch in India or other international markets.