Coolpad Cool 1 Dual Launched in India: Price, Release Date, Specifications, and More

 
28 December 2016
Coolpad Cool 1 Dual Launched in India: Price, Release Date, Specifications, and More

Highlights

  • Coolpad Cool 1 Dual is priced at Rs. 13,999
  • It will be available from January 5 via Amazon India
  • Both 3GB and 4GB RAM variants have been brought to India

Coolpad on Wednesday launched the Cool 1 Dual in India, the first fruit of the LeEco and Coolpad combine. The smartphone will be made available in two variants - 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage and 4GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage - and both have been priced at Rs. 13,999. While the 4GB RAM model will only be available online, exclusively via Amazon India from January 5, the 3GB RAM model will only be available offline. In case of offline sales, the company will announce availability at a later date.

The Coolpad Cool 1 Dual will be made available in Silver and Gold colour variants in the country. There is some branding difference between the China variant and the India variant - the rear panel says Coolpad, not Cool - however, the rest of the specifications remain the same.

The biggest highlight of the Cool 1 Dual is its dual rear camera setup - it sports a pair of 13-megapixel sensors with an f/2.0 aperture and dual-tone LED flash. One sensor handles colour, while the other takes care of depth, detail, and brightness. Rounding off the optics, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture and an 80-degree wide-angle lens. The other highlight of the smartphone is its large 4000mAh (4060mAh typical) battery. It bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) Coolpad Cool 1 Dual runs LeEco's EUI 5.6 operating system, based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display with a peak brightness of 450 nits and a pixel density of 403ppi - the company is also touting the display is capable of delivering 72 percent of the NTSC colour gamut.

The Coolpad Cool 1 Dual is powered by a 64-bit octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 SoC (four Cortex-A72 cores clocked at 1.8GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.4GHz) coupled with either 3GB or 4GB of LPDDR3 RAM and an Adreno 510 GPU.

Connectivity options on the Coolpad Cool 1 Dual include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.1, infrared, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, three-axis gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The Cool 1 Dual weighs in at 173 grams, and measures 152x74.8x8.2mm.

Coolpad Cool 1 Dual

Coolpad Cool 1 Dual

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.4GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4000mAh
