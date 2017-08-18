Chinese manufacturer Topwise Communication has entered the crowded Indian market with three new smartphone launches under its Comio brand. The Comio C1, Comio S1, and Comio P1 have been priced at Rs. 5,999, Rs. 8,999, and Rs. 9,999 respectively. The Comio smartphones will be available at all key retail stores from the coming week in North India and will be available from third week of September in West India.

The Comio C1, S1, and P1 smartphones run on Android 7.0 Nougat and come with 4G VoLTE support. All of them sport a metal body, and have different highlights. The Comio C1 comes in Mellow Gold and Space Black colour options, the Comio S1 comes in Royal Black and Sunrise Gold colours and the Comio P1 comes in Metal Grey and Sunrise Gold colour options. Comio has tied-up with Reliance Jio to offer 5GB of additional data on recharge of Rs. 309 and above, on the purchase of any of these phones. Furthermore, all three smartphones also come with a free one-time screen replacement warranty within six months of purchase, and one-year + 100 days extra manufacturer warranty.

Comio is also offering a special buyback and upgrade offer allowing you to upgrade your old smartphone to the ones launched today. The offer allows you an assured 40 percent return cost on your old Comio phone (not more than 12 months old), only if you upgrade to the newly launched smartphones alongside.

Comio P1 price in India, specifications

While all the smartphones are in the budget range, the Comio P1 is the most expensive at Rs. 9,999. The dual-SIM device sports a 5.2-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, and is powered by a 64-bit 1.3GHz quad-core processor paired with 3GB of RAM. Internal storage is at 32GB with the option to expand further using a microSD card (up to 128GB). Optics include a 13-megapixel autofocus rear camera with LED flash and an 8-megapixel front facing selfie camera as well. The big highlight is its 5000mAh battery that is rated to offer 24 hours talk time and 30-day standby time. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, and GPS. The Comio P1 sports a fingerprint scanner at the back.

Comio S1 price in India, specifications

The Comio S1, priced at Rs. 8,999, sports the same 5.2-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display and is powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor paired with 2GB of RAM. Internal storage is also at 32GB with expansion capabilities using a microSD slot (up to 128GB). There's a home button in the front that houses the fingerprint sensor underneath, and the battery is at 2700mAh. All the other specifications are similar to the P1 smartphone.

Comio C1 price in India, specifications

The Comio C1, priced the lowest at Rs. 5,999, has a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, and is powered by the 64-bit 1.3GHz MediaTek quad-core processor paired with 1GB of RAM. Optics include an 8-megapixel autofocus rear camera with LED flash support and a 5-megapixel selfie camera as well. All the other specifications match with the S1 smartphone. The Comio C1 smartphone has no fingerprint scanning support, and has capacitive navigation buttons in the front.