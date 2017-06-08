Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Chinese Apple Staff Suspected of Selling Private Data

 
08 June 2017
Chinese Apple Staff Suspected of Selling Private Data

Highlights

  • Twenty-two people are suspected infringing individuals' privacy
  • 20 Apple employees allegedly sold users' names, phone numbers, Apple IDs
  • The sale of personal information is common in China

Chinese authorities say they have uncovered a massive underground operation run by Apple employees selling computer and phone users' personal data.

Twenty-two people have been detained on suspicion of infringing individuals' privacy and illegally obtaining their digital personal information, according to a statement Wednesday from local police in southern Zhejiang province.

Of the 22 suspects, 20 were Apple employees who allegedly used the company's internal computer system to gather users' names, phone numbers, Apple IDs, and other data, which they sold as part of a scam worth more than CNY 50 million ($7.36 million or roughly Rs. 47.3 crores).

The statement did not specify whether the data belonged to Chinese or foreign Apple customers.

Following months of investigation, the statement said, police across more than four provinces - Guangdong, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Fujian - apprehended the suspects over the weekend, seizing their "criminal tools" and dismantling their online network.

The suspects, who worked in direct marketing and outsourcing for Apple in China, allegedly charged between CNY 10 ($1.50) and CNY 180 ($26.50) for pieces of the illegally extracted data.

The sale of personal information is common in China, which implemented on June 1 a controversial new cyber-security law aimed at protecting the country's networks and private user information.

In December, an investigation by the Southern Metropolis Daily newspaper exposed a black market for private data gathered from police and government databases.

Reporters successfully obtained a trove of material on one colleague - including flight history, hotel checkouts and property holdings - in exchange for a payment of CNY 700 ($100).

Tags: Apple, Apple in China, China, Mobiles, PC, Laptops
