Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Domestic Brands Dominate China's Smartphone Market in Q2: Counterpoint

 
24 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Domestic Brands Dominate China's Smartphone Market in Q2: Counterpoint

Highlights

  • Huawei led the list of fastest growing brands in Q2 2017
  • It was followed by Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi
  • Quarter saw domestic vendors extend lead over Apple, Samsung

Smartphone shipments in China grew a modest 3 percent annually during the second quarter, with top four of its domestic brands capturing close to 69 percent of the market, new research said on Monday.

According to Counterpoint Research, Huawei and Vivo are the fastest growing brands followed by Oppo and Xiaomi, together cementing the top four spots and extending their lead over Apple and Samsung by a widening margin.

"June seasonally is a strong month for China as it is usually buoyed by portfolio upgrades from major brands such as Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi. The top four Chinese brands now capture close to 69 per cent of the market as these brands have raced ahead of international and other local brands," said James Yan, Research Director at Counterpoint, in a statement.

Apple's performance continue to be seasonal, while Samsung is losing out to the Oppo-Vivo onslaught in offline.

Xiaomi made a surprise comeback after being on the decline for several quarters against Huawei's Honor brand.

"Huawei continued to capture the top spot this quarter ahead of rivals Oppo and Vivo, shipping higher volumes into the channels. Huawei's Nova, Enjoy series along with flagship P10 were in strong demand during the quarter," noted Tarun Pathak, Associate Director, Counterpoint.

Oppo and Vivo were well positioned in the fast-growing $100-$199 and affordable premium $300-$399 segments catering to demand from tier-1 cities to tier-4 towns.

Xiaomi saw an uptick growing 20 percent year-on-year, almost doubling the volumes sequentially after a dip in the first quarter.

"The key reason behind the comeback can be attributed to strong demand for its latest flagship Mi 6 and low-tier models such as Redmi Note 4X as well as focus on diversifying distribution channels," the research firm said.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Huawei, Honor, Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, China Smartphone Market, Counterpoint Research, Mobiles, Android
Celkon CliQ With 4G VoLTE Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Domestic Brands Dominate China's Smartphone Market in Q2: Counterpoint
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Gionee A1 and Honor 8 Lite
TRENDING
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Reliance Jio's Brand New Phone
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Explodes Into Flames on Video, Company Responds
  3. Flipkart Grand Gadget Day Sale Has Deals on Laptops, Tablets, and More
  4. Samsung Sale on Amazon India Offers Discounts on Galaxy C7 Pro and More
  5. These Are the Chips Inside Reliance Jio's Feature Phone
  6. Jio Phone at Effective Zero Price a Clever Marketing Position, Says COAI
  7. Microsoft Paint to Be Killed Off Soon, Company Reveals
  8. Want to Buy Jio Phone? Here's How You Can Book One
  9. Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt With Android 7.0 Nougat Launched in India
  10. Is This the Worst Game of Thrones Character Ever?
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.