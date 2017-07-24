Celkon has launched its new CliQ smartphone with 4G VoLTE support in India and the handset has been made available in offline physical retail stores at Rs. 8,399 by the company.

The dual-SIM Celkon CliQ runs Flo OS based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box and sports a 5-inch HD IPS display with 2.5D curved glass on top. It is powered by a quad-core 64-bit Cortex A53 processor clocked at 1.3GHz coupled with 2GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Celkon CliQ comes with a 16-megapixel primary rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture. At the front, it has an 8-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture for taking selfies. The camera department offers several features such as Bokeh mode, Beauty mode, Panorama, Geotagging, HDR mode, and Auto Scene Detection.

Interestingly, the handset comes with Live Cam feature that allows it to capture the small video clip when clicking pictures, much like the Live Photos feature on iOS. In terms of connectivity, the Celkon CliQ offers options including Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, and 4G VoLTE. The new smartphone from Celkon houses a 2500mAh battery.

The sensors on the board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. Celkon CliQ comes with SwiftKey keyboard app and supports 24 Indian languages. The launch of the smartphone was initially reported by Telecom Talk.